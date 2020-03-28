Kim French Rocks Green Sports Bra And Purple Shorts For Lower Body Workout On Instagram

Fitness trainer Kim French gave fans a hefty dose of fitness inspiration on Saturday when she uploaded a video series where she trained her lower body.

In the shared clip, the British beauty rocked a green sports bra and purple shorts.

Armed with a pair of dumbbells, she started the workout with a series of squats into calf raises.

She then ditched the weights in the second video for a set of hip thrusts into leg abductions. For this combination, she propped herself up on her arms and kept her torso and hips lifted off of the floor. She raised her hips into a tabletop position and slid one foot forward and then out to the side.

Kim brought out a padded chair for the next workout in the series, a set of reverse froggers. She laid down on the seat stomach first and curled her lower body upward, keeping her knees apart as she did so.

She tackled a set of side-lying hip abductions in the following video. For this exercise, she placed an exercise band around her knees and lifted each of her legs while lying on her side. Next, she used an extra long resistance band for a set of good mornings. She placed one end of the band under the soles of her feet and the other around her neck. Then she leaned her torso forward at the waist and bent her knees for a squat before she stood up again.

Kim used a barbell in the next video for a Sumo Romanian deadlift. This was much like a standard version of the exercise but it required her to assume an extreme wide-legged stance. In the next clip, she ended the workout with a set of banded abductions which she performed while seated on the floor. The exercise required her to spread her knees repeatedly while she leaned her torso backward and held her upper body up with her arms.

