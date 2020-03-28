Kansas City Chiefs Rumors: Bashaud Breeland Not On Washington Redskins Itinerary

The Kansas City Chiefs are still trying to figure out just what their roster will look like in 2020. Many of the moves to shed payroll analysts thought the front office would make haven’t yet come to pass. There have also been a few players the team thought were gone for sure, that so far, haven’t found a new team. Defensive back Bashaud Breeland falls into that last category. When the offseason kicked off, there was quite a bit of talk Breeland would be headed back to the Washington Redskins. It appears that may not actually be the case anymore.

Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire reports the Redskins aren’t showing much interest in Breeland these days. That could be very good news for the Chiefs, as Goldman points out the team has expressed an interest in keeping him in the fold. There was a time when KC simply felt there wasn’t much of a chance for that.

On the flipside, Breeland had been hoping there would be a bigger market for him than has materialized. He had a very good 2019 season and a solid postseason for the Super Bowl champs.

The payday he thought was coming, hasn’t yet. The ‘yet’ should be stressed because Goldman also says the ‘Skins could come calling for Breeland a bit later in the free-agency process. At the moment, new head coach Ron Rivera has other priorities.

Analysts believed Washington was a no-brainer kind of landing spot for Breeland since he began his NFL career there. His first four seasons in the league were all as a member of Redskins. Those four include some of the best campaigns in his career.

There is a belief that wherever Breeland signs, it will be a team offering him a multi-year contract. He’s spent the last few seasons bouncing around on one-year deals and would like to see that trend come to an end. He did have a long term deal in place with the Carolina Panthers in 2018 but he failed the physical.

He ended up signing for a single year for the Green Bay Packers and played in seven games before becoming a key member of the Kansas City Chiefs success last season.

While Breeland may still be an option, the team hasn’t emerged completely unscathed. In the last few days, they’ve lost linebacker Reggie Ragland to the Detroit Lions and blocking tight end Blake Bell to the Dallas Cowboys. There are also still indications wide receiver Sammy Watkins will be cut before too much longer, though they haven’t made that move just yet either.