‘Playboy’ Model Leanna Decker Puts Her Curvy Booty In The Air For A Standing Split

Leanna Decker recently took to Instagram to show off her advanced yoga moves. Although Leanna gets top marks for her skill and suppleness, it’s her sexy curves that had her fans hitting the “like” button.

The former Playboymodel proudly displayed her curves in her figure-hugging athleisure wear. She wore a black sports bra that bared her strong back and shoulders. The redhead paired the top with soft blue tights. The pants clung to her thighs and booty and, thanks to the yoga pose, her hordes of fans had a clear view of her backside.

The multi-photo post had two pics of Leanna doing the same pose. In the first, she balances against a wall for support. Her form is perfect as she stretches her leg and calf along the vertical surface.

In the second shot, Leanna holds onto her ankles as she tries to form the split. The redhead’s form is only slightly off-target, but she won the praise of her followers anyway.

Leanna is currently in self-quarantine as she observes her state’s best practices to avoid COVID-19. In her caption, she let her fans know that she has a lot of time on her hands to practice her more challenging yoga poses. And it seems as if she’s steadily progressing through the more difficult moves.

The fitness model, who earned Playboy’s“2012 Cybergirl of the Year” title, initially rose to fame thanks to her nude shots in the long-running magazine. But on her own social media pages, Leanna prefers a more relaxed look. Those who follow her know that she opts for loose-fitting clothes and a focus on a healthy way of living.

This particular image has already amassed over 8,000 likes. Many of her fans seemed to appreciate the time and effort she puts into yoga, especially because she loves treating her followers to shots from her workouts. The redhead’s fans flocked to the comments section to tell Leanna what they thought about her latest offering.

Leanna seems to have it all. No wonder one fan opined, “I want to be you when I grow up.” It seems as if she inspires many people with her lifestyle and fitness choices.

Another fan made fun of himself. He was so impressed with Leanna’s flexibility, yet admitted, “Meanwhile I can’t even touch my toes!”

“You’re amazing when it comes to these standing splits!” a third follower praised Leanna.

Leanna’s making good use of her time in isolation and inspiring her fans at the same time.