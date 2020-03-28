A Condom Shortage Is Looming As A Major Manufacturer Has Gone Idle Due To Coronavirus

'We are going to see a global shortage of condoms everywhere, which is going to be scary.'

A worldwide condom shortage is looming as one of the world’s largest manufacturers of the prophylactics was temporarily shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reports.

Malaysia’s Karex Bhd manufactures about 20 percent of the world’s condom supply, delivering them to brands such as Durex, as well as to public health agencies across the world, such as to Britain’s National Health Service or the United Nations’ Population Fund.

However, as the coronavirus pandemic spreads and workplaces across the world are shuttered in order to slow the transmission of the virus, only “essential” businesses and factories are allowed to keep operating. And in Malaysia, that means that Karex’s three factories in the country have been idle for over a week, not producing a single condom.

Already that’s led to a shortage of 100 million condoms around the globe, and it’s going to get worse before it gets better, says Karex’ Chief Executive Goh Miah Kiat.

Though condoms may seem to some like a recreational item, Kiat notes that their use is critical in places where health officials are still attempting to get a handle on the AIDS epidemic, such as parts of Africa.

“We are going to see a global shortage of condoms everywhere, which is going to be scary. My concern is that for a lot of humanitarian programs deep down in Africa, the shortage will not just be two weeks or a month. That shortage can run into months,” he said.

Further, Kiat noted that, in these uncertain times, many couples are going to want to put off conceiving children, and the absence of condoms is going to make that difficult.

It seems that the Malaysian government has taken Kiat’s concerns to heart, and allowed him to reopen at half capacity. But Kiat says that it will take time to get the supplies back up to where they need to be.

“It will take time to jumpstart factories and we will struggle to keep up with demand at half capacity,” he said.

Unfortunately, the situation appears equally grim in other condom-producing nations. Condoms are also manufactured in China, which is where the coronavirus pandemic is believed to have originated; and in India and Thailand, which are currently dealing with high levels of COVID-19 infection.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Durex says that the company is not experiencing any supply shortages, although customers may not be able to get them at the retail level due to social distancing.

“For our consumers, many of whom will be unable to access shops, our Durex online stores remain open for business,” the spokesperson said.