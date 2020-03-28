Cindy Prado Sizzles In Orange Thong Bikini And See-Through Swimsuit Cover-Up

Buxom bombshell Cindy Prado recently shared a sizzling quadruple Instagram update with her 1.3 million Instagram followers that had her fans racing to hit the like button. The smoking hot quartet of shots was taken in Miami, Florida, according to the geotag of the post.

In the first snap in the post, the camera captured Cindy’s curvaceous physique from behind as she strolled towards a luxurious-looking pool surrounded by lounge chairs. Palm trees were studded around the area, and a large skyscraper was visible in the distance. Cindy rocked an orange bikini that looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin. From behind, the bikini top was little more than a strap of orange fabric stretched across her back, and the orange thong bottoms showcased her pert derriere. Cindy had a straw hat perched atop her head, and a playful beach bag with a tassel detail swung over her shoulder.

Cindy added a cover-up over top of the bikini, but the piece was crafted from a crocheted material and was completely see-through.

In the second snap, Cindy glanced seductively over her shoulder and gave her fans a better glimpse at her bag, which was a unique circular shape. Her long locks cascaded down her back in soft curls, and she had a pair of sunglasses on.

Cindy turned to face the camera for the third shot, and showcased the front of the look. The bikini top she wore was a bandeau-style top, and her toned stomach was on full display. Her bikini bottoms dipped low on her stomach while the sides stretched high over her hips, elongating her sculpted legs.

The unique cover-up Cindy wore had a high halter-style neckline, and the hem came just a few inches down her thighs. Her sun-kissed skin peeked through the intricate pattern on the front for a seductive vibe.

Cindy treated her followers to a full-body snap as the final slide in the post, in which her simple, flat sandals were on display as well.

Cindy’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post received over 8,200 likes within just 27 minutes. The post also racked up 150 comments within less than half an hour.

“Looking great Cindy,” one fan said, followed by a flame emoji.

“Love your sexy natural body. Would love to spend time with you,” another follower commented.

“Girl, you’re stunning,” another added.

“I have come to the conclusion that orange is a color you truly own,” one fan said, loving the vibrant hue on her.

