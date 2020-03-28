Amanda Lee Flaunts Killer Curves In Tiny Crop Top And Booty Shorts

Canadian fitness trainer and model Amanda Lee sent hearts racing around the world after she posted a smoking-hot photo on social media that displayed her killer figure on Saturday, March 28. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the post with her 12.1 million followers and it quickly became a hit.

The bombshell, who is 34 years old, radiated as she photographed herself indoors with her cellphone in front of a mirror. She pouted and stared directly at her phone’s screen as she posed inside her living room. Her long blond hair was styled in a bun that sat at the top of her head, while some side bangs fell down, framing her face.

Amanda sported a full face of makeup for the snap that included foundation, sculpted eyebrows, eyeliner, eyeshadow, some bronzer on her cheeks, and a nude lipstick. What stole the show, however, was the model’s enviable curves, as she flaunted her figure in a revealing two-piece athletic set that did not leave much to the imagination.

The stunner’s top, which was gray, featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back, and looked to be made out of a soft, stretch material. The garment barely contained Amanda’s busty assets as it was designed with a low plunge that exposed an ample amount of her cleavage and some sideboob. The top was also cropped and drew attention to her chiseled core.

Amanda paired the tiny top with a matching pair of gray booty shorts. The bottoms, which were high-waisted, helped to flaunt the beauty’s curvaceous figure, particularly her tiny midriff and bodacious derriere.

The stunner added some glamour to the sporty look, though, by rocking some large gold hoop earrings and some gold bracelets.

Amanda indicated in her post that the form-fitting outfit was manufactured by Fashion Nova, an online retailer that she is partnered with. In the post’s caption, she told followers that she did her “first ever live workout yesterday” and revealed that she will be conducting another online session next Tuesday.

The sexy snapshot was received with a large amount of approval from thousands of fans and amassed more than 60,000 likes in the first hour after going live. More than 700 of her followers also showered the beauty with compliments on both her physique and her eye-catching outfit.

“This woman is too wonderful,” one user commented.

“You are so beautiful,” a second user added.

“You look amazing,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You are my crush,” a fourth fan admitted.

The babe is no stranger to serving smoking-hot looks on social media. On March 2, she stunned in a tiny pink bikini that put her physique on full display, per The Inquisitr.