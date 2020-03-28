New York City Nurse Dies Of COVID-19, His Heartbreaking Last Text Released

The sister of New York City nurse Kious Jordan Kelly shared the very last text he ever sent her.

Kious Jordan Kelly, a New York City nurse at Mount Sinai West hospital, passed away on Tuesday after contracting the coronavirus. He was only in his 40s. His sister, Marya Sherron, has released the very last heartbreaking text exchange she shared with her brother, according to NBC News New York.

Kelly was hospitalized on March 17 after testing positive for COVID-19. In the days following, his condition quickly worsened leaving him struggling for breath. In Sherron’s last text exchange with her brother she assured him of her prayers for him and asked him if there was anything she could do to help him.

“Can’t talk because I choke and can’t breathe. I love you. Going back to sleep,” was the last message he sent her.

Sherron is heartbroken over her brother’s premature death and also furious because she believes it could have been prevented if the hospital had been better equipped and done more to keep their staff members safe.

“I absolutely believe that he contracted this because of the lack of PPE at in his unit and at his hospital — but that’s across our nation. He’s not a victim. He is a hero,” she said.

A NYC nursing manager who treated coronavirus patients died after testing positive for Covid-19. Kious Jordan Kelly's sister, Marya Sherron, says his death would be "in vain if we're not going to get all of our health care workers everything that they need." pic.twitter.com/b0LOajpPqv — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) March 27, 2020

Mount Sinai West hospital released the following statement regarding Kelly’s tragic death.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our nursing staff. The safety of our staff and patients has never been of greater importance and we are taking every precaution possible to protect everyone.”

This is not the first time Mount Sinai has faced criticism over how it has handled the coronavirus crisis. They came under the spotlight recently after a frightening photo of some of their nurses began circulating on the web. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the photo featured three nurses wearing trash bags over their scrubs after reportedly running out of protective gear.

While the photo caused outrage a spokesperson for the hospital insisted that things are not how they seem. Lucia Lee, the senior director of media for the Mount Sinai Health System, claimed that no staff member from their hospital would be required to be out on the floor treating patients if they did not have adequate safety gear.

New York has been hit particularly hard by this pandemic and is the state with the greatest number of confirmed cases in the nation. The state is struggling not only with not enough equipment but not enough medical staff.