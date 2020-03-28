Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Wears A Waist Trainer And ‘The Incredibles’ Top For TikTok Challenge

Reginae took on the 'Hit Every Beat' challenge.

Reginae Carter shared one of the secrets behind her tiny waistline and danced for her fans while dressed like a Pixar superhero.

On Thursday, the 21-year-old daughter of “6 Foot 7 Foot” rapper Lil Wayne and TV personality Toya Johnson took to Instagram to share a new dance video with her 4.8 million followers. Reginae originally filmed the short clip for TikTok, and it showed the former Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star taking on a challenge that has gone viral on the social media app.

Reginae was rocking a bright red T-shirt that featured a black-and-yellow “i” logo. Her top was based on the spandex suits worn by the animated family of superheroes in Pixar’s The Incredibles. She was also wearing a pair of short black athletic shorts and a black waist trainer that accentuated her small waist. Reginae had her hair pulled back away from her face.

As the 1990 MC Hammer song “U Can’t Touch This” played, Reginae was shown slowly walking towards the camera, which she had placed on a round glass coffee table. She added a little sass to her strut by turning her head to the side and raising her arms up with her elbows bent and her wrists relaxed.

When she reached the table, Reginae dropped down low so that she was chest-level with the camera. She teasingly rolled her hips and stuck her tongue out between her teeth before she began to rise back up. As she rose, she performed the arm movements of the Macarena dance at a rapid pace. She concluded her performance by dropping back down to the floor and bouncing up and down on the balls of her bare feet.

Reginae was performing the “Hit Every Beat” TikTok challenge. The dance craze has become so huge that it’s caught on with stars who are much older than the average TikTok user, including actress Jessica Alba.

In the caption of her post, Reginae quipped that she was wearing her What Waist brand band for the challenge in an effort to combat the effects of “Quarantine snacks.” Her Instagram followers were impressed by everything about her video, from her moves to her outfit choice and the way her body looked. A few of them also informed her that they’d gladly take those snacks off her hands if she was trying to avoid eating them.

“Yes baby love entertain us with your cute self,” read one response to her Instagram post.

“She has some of the best legs,” another fan wrote.

“I like the creativity, you dont do it like everyone else,” a third admirer remarked.

“Girl love your dance moves. Lol Love watching you during this down time,” a fourth fan commented. “You are funny and very humble.”