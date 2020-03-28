Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Says Medical Supply Vendors Were Told Not To ‘Send Stuff’ To Her State

Whitmer didn't say if the supposed orders came from the Trump administration, but she's been a target of the president's ire for a few days.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer told a Detroit radio station that medical supply vendors were told not to “send stuff” to her state, HuffPost reports. Whitmer didn’t say that those orders came from the Trump administration, but the Democrat has been a target of Trump’s ire in recent days.

Whitmer called in to Detroit’s WWJ-AM on Friday night to talk about her administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, which is creeping across the country and starting to become a bigger problem in Michigan cities, Detroit in particular.

Specifically, as Detoit’s WDIV-TV reports, the Detroit metropolitan area accounts for just under 3,000 of Michigan’s confirmed 3,600 coronavirus cases, and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams has warned that it’s only going to get worse.

Whitmer told the station about her difficulties in procuring medical supplies to deal with the pandemic.

“When the federal government told us that we needed to go it ourselves [on medical supplies], we started procuring every item we could get our hands on. But what I’ve gotten back is that vendors with whom we had contracts are now being told not to send stuff here to Michigan,” she said.

She did not indicate directly whether or not this purported directive came from the Trump administration. She did, however, mention that she had tried to call the White House to speak with Trump but was unsuccessful. At the time, Trump was talking to Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

What’s more, Trump has broadly hinted that governors who aren’t “appreciative” of him will find difficulty getting his help. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, he’s directed Vice President Mike Pence, whom he’d previously named as Coronavirus Czar, not to call such governors. That includes Whitmer.

“I say, ‘Mike, don’t call… the woman in Michigan. It doesn’t make any difference what happens,'” Trump said.

Further, Trump has made no secret of his dissatisfaction with Whitmer. On Thursday night, as Whitmer was calling the White House, Trump was telling Hannity his thoughts on Whitmer.

“We’ve had a big problem with the young, a woman governor, you know who I’m talking about from Michigan… all she does is sit there and blame the federal government… She doesn’t get it done, and we send her a lot. Now she wants a declaration of emergency,” he said of Whitmer.

Hi, my name is Gretchen Whitmer, and that governor is me ???? I've asked repeatedly and respectfully for help. We need it. No more political attacks, just PPEs, ventilators, N95 masks, test kits. You said you stand with Michigan — prove it. https://t.co/FtWlTLZdqW — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 27, 2020

However, it does appear as if the seemingly-frosty relations between Whitmer and Trump are thawing, at least somewhat. On Saturday morning, as MLive reports, Trump has approved Michigans’ request for a disaster declaration, and Whitmer has confirmed that those supplies are on the way.