Nicole Thorne Slays At Home In Scandalously Skimpy Black Lingerie

Though she’s spending time at home in isolation, Australian bombshell Nicole Thorne is still finding ways to tantalize her 1.4 million Instagram followers. In her latest post, the brunette beauty rocked a scandalously skimpy lingerie set that showcased her buxom curves to perfection.

Nicole included the geotag of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia on the post, and posed on a gorgeous brown leather accent chair with wooden arms. A full-length mirror with a thin gold frame was visible behind her, continuing the neutral palette of her home. Nicole’s body was the focal point of the shot as she posed in a lingerie set from online retailer Fashion Nova, as she indicated in the caption by tagging the brand.

The bra top featured a strip of delicate floral lace that stretched across Nicole’s ample assets, covering certain NSFW areas while leaving a tantalizing amount of skin exposed. The bra featured thin black strips to create the general shape of the cup, with straps going underneath her breasts as well as across her chest. Black straps stretched over her shoulders as well, finishing the illusion of a bra with cut-out details.

Nicole paired the smoking hot top with equally sexy bottoms. The bottoms were crafted from a semi-sheer black material, and dipped low in the front while stretching high over her hips on the sides. The bottoms featured a fairly simple silhouette, but incorporated the floral lace detail from the bra along the hips to add an extra embellishment.

Nicole’s brunette locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her back in an effortless style. She added a gold pendant necklace and kept the rest of her look simple, finishing it off with a natural makeup look that accentuated her beauty.

Her toned thighs and stomach were on full display in the sizzling look, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 20,600 likes within just four hours, and many of her followers also took to the comments section to share their thoughts, as the post received 437 comments within the same brief time span.

“Ohhhh I like this chair and this bra,” one fan commented, complimenting both Nicole’s style and home decor taste.

“Gorgeous,” another follower said simply.

“You look very sexy,” one fan added.

“You have very nice eyes,” another follower said, captivated by that particular feature as well as by her curves.

Nicole has been thrilling her fans with plenty of lingerie-clad snaps lately, both recent pictures and pictures taken from older photoshoots. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette bombshell shared a post in which she rocked two different lingerie sets for a sexy photoshoot.