Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Insane Cleavage In Sexy Sun-Drenched Snap

Blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas treated her 9.1 million Instagram followers to a sun-drenched snap that showcased her cleavage and gorgeous face. Lindsey didn’t include a geotag on her post, but based on her simple caption it seems that she may have been at home.

In the snap, Lindsey rocked a low-cut white top that showcased a major amount of cleavage. The photo was cropped just underneath her bust, so her full ensemble wasn’t visible. Her ample assets almost appeared to be spilling out the neckline of the top, which was secured by two thin straps that stretched around Lindsey’s neck in a halter-style cut.

The white hue looked stunning against Lindsey’s sun-kissed skin, and her beauty look was likewise breathtaking. Lindsey had her long blond locks prated in the middle, and her tresses cascaded down her chest in soft curls. Her makeup was glamorous yet natural, with bronzed tones throughout. The stunner had bold brows several shades darker than her blond tresses, and long lashes paired with bronzed hues on her lids. The eye makeup accentuated her hypnotizing eyes, and she kept the rest of her look simple by opting for a soft pink shade on her plump lips. Her skin looked flawless, with just a hint of bronzer and contour to give her a breathtaking look.

A rectangular shadow was visible on Lindsey’s physique, suggesting that the picture may have been taken with a cell phone. Lindsey posed in a way that the setting sun illuminated her, giving the photo a magical natural light that made her look like a golden goddess.

Lindsey’s followers absolutely loved the sexy snap, and the post received over 84,000 likes within just nine hours. It also racked up 1,135 comments from her eager fans, who took to the comments section to shower the buxom bombshell with praise.

“Can I be you for a day?” one fan said, envious of Lindsey’s beauty.

“Wow you look amazing,” another follower added.

“You are goals,” one fan said, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Well this is refreshing to see after a long day of quarantine,” another added, loving the sizzling update.

Lindsey frequently shares smoking hot snaps that showcase her curves. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a shot in which she rocked a mauve mini dress crafted from leather. The sexy ensemble had a low-cut sweetheart neckline that could barely contain her ample assets, and a figure-hugging fit that accentuated her hourglass physique. Lindsey mentioned in the caption that she was “going through some oldies but goodies,” and her fans seemed to love it, as the post racked up over 162,100 likes.