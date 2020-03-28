Maria Teresa, Relative Of Spain’s King Felipe, Becomes First Royal To Die Of Coronavirus

Teresa died at the age of 86.

Spain’s Maria Teresa de Borbon-Parma, a cousin of King Felipe IV, has died as a result of the coronavirus, People reports. Teresa, who was 86, is the first royal to die as a result of the virus.

The Princess’s passing was announced late on Thursday by Prince Sixto Enrique de Borbon, the Duke of Aranjuez.

“On this afternoon… our sister Maria Teresa de Borbon Parma and Borbon Busset, victim of the coronavirus COVID-19, died in Paris at the age of eighty-six,” he wrote in a statement.

Teresa, who was known as the “Red Princess” because of her outspoken views, was an activist for much of her life. She was born in 1933 in Paris and was an advocate for women’s rights and socialist ideology for much of her life. The princess never married and graduated from Paris’s Sorbonne before going on to teach there.

She was also fascinated by Islam and became an expert as its study as it applied to the evolution of women’s rights in Arab nations.

Teresa was also the second daughter of Francisco Javiar de Borbon y Braganza, the Carlist pretender to Spain’s thrown. After King Alfonso of Spain was exiled, the Carlist movement believed that Teresa’s father was the rightful heir to the throne. Ultimately, the Alfonsists that the Carlists fought against won favor and were able to restore Francisco Franco’s regime.

A mass was organized in her memory in Madrid on Friday.

King Felipe, who tested negative for the virus earlier this month, also made a visit to an emergency field hospital set up in response to the virus this week. According to The Independent, confirmed cases of the virus in Spain jumped above 72,000 on Friday, as the death toll in the country increased to 5,690. Thus far, the country has the fourth-highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Teresa is the first royal to die as a result of the virus, but several other royals have also tested positive for the illness. Earlier this week, Prince Charles of the U.K. announced that he had tested positive, but said that he was only feeling mild symptoms.

Monaco’s Prince Albert also tested positive for the coronavirus and told People that he only had mild symptoms as well.

“I’ve [got] a slight fever, not really that bad. A little bit of a cough. I’d had a runny nose the first few days, that was the first sign. I’ve felt a little stuffed up but that’s it,” he said.