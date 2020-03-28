Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Trains Lower Body In Sports Bra And Joggers for New Workout Videos On Instagram

Dutch fitness influencer Sophie Van Oostenbrugge trained her lower body in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in a brown sports bra and gray joggers with vertical white stripes on the sides, the blond powerhouse started the circuit with a series of oblique crunches into squats. For this exercise, she lifted one knee and bent her torso towards it simultaneously. After lowering her leg she bent both knees for the squat and then repeated the exercise on the other side of her body.

Sophie brought out her dumbells for the next exercise in the circuit in the series, a uniquely named move called “Around The World.” It required her to raise the dumbells over her shoulders with straight arms and then lower them. In her caption, she recommended doing 20 repetitions for four rounds.

The model tackled a set of plank variations next. Sophie started off by propping herself up on her arms and toes before she kicked on leg out to the side. She then swung the opposite leg across her body and twisted her torso while balancing on one arm.

In the last video of the series, Sophie knocked out a series of spiderman pushups. These were similar to standard pushups but she lifted one knee to the side every time she lowered her body.

The post has been liked close to 45,000 times, as of this writing and close to 350 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, Sophie received lots of compliments from her fans.

“Love your home workouts, need this inspiration now!” one person wrote before adding a red heart emoji to their comment. “So hard to stay motivated these days..”

“Wow loving your video the quality is great you are great it’s just a great watch, also your workouts are awesome loving them although they make my muscles hurt lmao” another added.

One person wondered why Sophie didn’t have her own mobile fitness application as yet.

“Sophie, when are you going to launch your own app? I got your guide and it had helped me a lot with my nutrition but I’d love to have an app to keep track of my training, sets/ reps, weights, etc..” they wrote.

And others shared suggestions for future videos.

“Hellllloooo can you please show more of back excercises,” a fourth Instagram user asked. “@gainsbybrains and you are amazing, I have been working out with u for a while now! Thanks a lot.”