Rudy Giuliani Tweet Removed By Twitter For Pushing Controversial Claims About Coronavirus Cure

Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani had a tweet about the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine removed by Twitter. The former mayor of New York City posted a claim that the drug was entirely safe and 100 percent effective in treating the coronavirus and that Democrats were trying to block access to it.

As Mediaite reports, Giuliani tweeted a quote from conservative pundit Charlie Kirk. Rather than retweeting the message, he quoted Kirk and posted his own tweet of the misinformation.

“‘Hydroxychloroquine has been shown to have a 100% effective rate treating COVID-19 Yet Democrat Gretchen Whitmer is threatening doctors who prescribe it If Trump is for something—Democrats are against it They’re okay with people dying if it means opposing Trump’ @charliekirk11.”

Twitter removed the message for violations of its rules, and when you visit the link where the tweet was previously, it now says that it is “no longer available” because it violated Twitter polices.

Kirk’s tweet was also removed.

Both tweets spread information that hasn’t been verified by medical establishments. While there have been a few limited instances of the drug having an impact on the symptoms of COVID-19, there have also been few studies of its effectiveness, one of which showed no benefit from using the drug.

But some people continue to push hydroxychloroquine — particularly when combined with azithromycin — as a life-saving option for those suffering from the effects of the coronavirus.

Jim Hoft, a writer for the Gateway Pundit, claims that three international tests found the drug 100 percent effective in treating the disease. He also claimed that Democratic leaders are banning its use.

“Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer is the latest Democrat to ban doctors from prescribing the lifesaving drugs hydroxychloroquine and Z-Paks to save senior citizens in the state,” he wrote.

In reality, Michigan, like several other states, is asking people not to hoard the drugs, which are necessary for treating other life-threatening conditions. It has also warned that it will investigate the improper use of the drug after reports of doctors prescribing it off-label for treating coronavirus surfaced.

The president himself touted the drug, along with azithromycin, as a potential cure for the disease — despite pushback from Dr. Anthony Fauci, a respected immunologist and member of his coronavirus task force.

One couple interpreted the president’s message differently, with dire consequences. They ingested fish tank cleaner containing chloroquine phosphate — not to be confused with prescription drug hydroxychloroquine, commonly referred to under brand name Plaquenil — and immediately fell ill. They went to an emergency room for treatment, where the man died. The widow, who remained in ICU, later admonished people not to listen to Trump’s messaging around the treatment.