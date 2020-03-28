Meghan Markle Reportedly Wants To Relaunch Her Lifestyle Blog ‘The Tig,’ Write A Cookbook After Royal Exit

The Duchess of Sussex has many projects in the works as she walks away from traditional royal family life.

Meghan Markle reportedly wants to get back into the lifestyle business following her royal exit on March 31. The Duchess of Sussex, 38, is reportedly interested in writing a new cookbook as well as launching several other lifestyle projects in the future, an insider told Us Weekly.

The source teased that in addition to a cookbook, Meghan is thinking about relaunching her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, and developing a line of kitchenware while continuing in her philanthropic interests with her husband, Prince Harry.

“Meghan has heaps of projects in the works,” the insider told Us.

Meghan has some experience in the cookbook genre. The royal wife previously worked with women at the Hubb Community Kitchen to create the charity cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook. The 2018 book contains recipes for dozens of dishes from the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and the Eastern Mediterranean, with a foreward penned by the Duchess herself.

Duchess Meghan, who felt an instant connection to the womens’ community kitchen, also narrated a beautiful teaser for the book.

The Duchess of Sussex is supporting a new charity cookbook, 'Together: Our Community Cookbook', which celebrates the power of cooking to bring communities together. #CookTogether pic.twitter.com/XEclxgQjR4 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 17, 2018

While there is no word on what type of cookbook Meghan plans to write next, fans of the former actress know that she has a love for cooking.

Meghan previously shared some of her cooking tips in her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig, according to Hello! The future royal taught her blog subscribers how to make to roast “a pretty perfect Thanksgiving turkey.” The Duchess’ picture-perfect recipe entailed putting the turkey in a brine before cooking it on a barbecue. Meghan also included tips on how to use leftover turkey in a killer turkey tortilla soup recipe.

The Tig also paved the way for some future connections for Meghan. In 2018, when Kensington Palace posted to Twitter that renowned baker Claire Ptak would be making Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding cake using seasonal and organic ingredients, it was revealed that Meghan previously interviewed Chef Ptak for her former lifestyle website.

With a couple of years of royal family life under her belt — and many more connections to famous people all over the world — it would be interesting to see what type of content Meghan would include in a relaunched version of her blog. It is unclear if she would give her potential new lifestyle site a new name or go back to The Tig.

In addition to her rumored lifestyle endeavors, Meghan may also be eying a return to the entertainment business. The former Suits star recently narrated the Disney+ documentary, Elephant, according to a recent report.