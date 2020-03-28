Dolly Parton Says Coronavirus Is A Lesson From God To ‘Keep The Faith’

The singer said that there were lessons to be learned from the outbreak.

Like many, Dolly Parton is currently hunkered down in her home trying to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. In a message to fans posted on Friday, Parton said that she believed the virus was a lesson from God.

In the video, the singer stands in front of a staircase in her home and then breaks into song.

“Well hello! It’s Dolly. Climbing the stairway to heaven ’cause this virus has scared the H-E-L-L out of us,” Parton said in the video, wearing a denim shirt.

The “Jolene” singer continued by saying that she wasn’t trying to make light of the situation, but believes that they can get through it with some help from above.

“I think God is in this, I really do.I think he’s trying to hold us up to the light so we can see ourselves and see each other through the eyes of love, and I hope we learn that lesson. I think that when this passes we’re all gonna be better people,” Parton said.

Parton also said that she’s worked to maintain a positive attitude as she deals with news of the crisis, and she encouraged her followers to do the same. She told her fans to “keep the faith,” and asked them not to be too scared.

In response to the uplifting post, Parton’s fans delivered praise of their own, not for God, but for her.

“I swear the pope needs to make her a saint already,” one user commented.

“Dolly, I’m thinking about you in these hard times…. Stay well and please take care. We love you!!!” another wrote.

“Been thinking a lot about your quote from Steele Magnolias ‘laughter through tears is my favorite emotion,'” a third wrote in response to her video.

Like many celebrities, Parton is doing everything she can to keep her fans feeling positive as they all deal with the isolation that comes with self-quarantining.

Some musicians have began performing from their homes, offering fans more intimate concerts than the ones that they usually perform in massive arenas. Singers like John Legend and Coldplay’s Chris Martin have performed in their homes via Instagram, and even taken requests from fans who tuned in to watch the performance live.

Miley Cyrus has worked to uplift her fans by hosting mini talk shows from her home, interviewing guests including doctors and fellow celebrities. In an interview with Demi Lovato, the two discussed their long friendship, and their history as stars who came out of the Disney Channel.