Donald Trump Goes On Early Morning Attack Against ‘Dangerous & Corrupt’ News Media

Amidst the rapidly growing coronavirus pandemic devastating the United States, President Donald Trump took time Saturday morning to slam media outlets, launching his familiar “fake news” attack against the “lamestream” news.

“So much of the Lamestream Media is writing and broadcasting stories with facts that are made up and knowingly wrong. They are doing it by quoting unnamed sources that simply do not exist. These are very dangerous & corrupt people, who will do anything to win. NAME YOUR SOURCES!” he wrote in a tweet.

Later, he added another message, calling for the media to name its sources and claiming that any report that doesn’t name its sources should be treated as faulty information.

“One of the reasons that Fake News has become so prevalent & far reaching is the fact that corrupt ‘journalists’ base their stories on SOURCES that they make up in order to totally distort a narrative or story,” he tweeted. “When you see, “five sources say”, don’t believe the story, it is very often FAKE NEWS.”

He went on to say that the “lamestream” media should be forced to reveal its sources, claiming that this was a requirement for news sources in the past.

He added that if they named their sources, it would restore public trust in the institution.

While journalists weren’t required by law to reveal their sources in the past, many states lacked laws that protected journalists who refused to name their sources.

It isn’t the first attack against the media in recent days. Earlier this week, Trump claimed that the mainstream media hoped he failed in his response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

It isn’t clear what recent news prompted the attack, though many outlets have been critical about the president’s handling of the coronavirus. In particular, many news sites have covered the recent $2 trillion package aimed at giving Americans relief from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday night, after signing the CARES act into law, journalists noted that Trump issued a signing statement that he wouldn’t abide by the provision that required that there be an inspector general who reports to Congress that would oversee the $500 billion slush fund for business loans.

Trump said that he didn’t understand why the provision was included and would retain control over the fund and ignore the inspector general, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Progressive lawmakers added the provision amid fears that Trump would use the money to benefit his own businesses. Concerns began to ramp up in recent days after the president refused to confirm on several different occasions that he wouldn’t use the money for his own benefit.

Pelosi expressed confidence that Congress would be able to retain its oversight and dismissed the signing statement as an unsurprising move by Trump.