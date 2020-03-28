Arianny Celeste Looks Smoking Hot In An Off-The-Shoulder Animal-Print Look

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste has been tantalizing her 3.3 million Instagram followers with sizzling snaps while she’s staying at home, and her latest Instagram post is no different. The smoking hot triple update showcased Arianny’s beauty in an animal-print look.

Arianny’s home was visible in the background of the shot, with the same stunning pictures on the wall that were spotted in previous Instagram posts. She also clarified that she was remaining home in self-isolation with the geotag of her post, in which she also urged her fans to “Stay At Home.”

In the first snap in her sizzling update, Arianny posed while perched on the edge of her bed. She rocked an off-the-shoulder animal-print look that exposed just a hint of skin. The neckline was relatively high, which meant her cleavage remained hidden, and the look had a loose fit that skimmed over her curves rather than clinging to them.

Arianny amped up the sexiness of the ensemble with her beauty choices. She wore her brunette locks in tousled beachy waves that almost looked like bed head. A dusky rose shade graced her plump pout, and she parted her lips slightly in a seductive expression. The rest of her makeup was simple but accentuated her beauty, with cat eye liner drawing attention to her gorgeous eyes.

In the second snap from her update, Arianny pursed her lips to blow a kiss at her followers. The expression emphasized her incredible cheekbones, and she stared directly at the camera for the shot. In the third and final snap, Arianny brought one hand to her hair as she parted her lips for a smouldering expression.

The look that Arianny rocked was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that Arianny has worn countless times on her Instagram page. She tagged the company in the caption of the post, as well as in the picture itself. Her fans loved the animal-print ensemble, and the post received over 32,400 likes within just 12 hours. The steamy post also racked up 415 comments from her fans, who raced to the comments section to let Arianny know what they thought of the look.

“You look beautiful and gorgeous and love your hair,” one fan said.

“Love the bed head look,” another follower added.

“You’re so hot,” one fan said simply, and followed the comment with a single flame emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous love,” another commented.

Arianny has been thrilling her followers with plenty of sexy snaps, even when she’s just hanging out at home. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette bombshell shared a selfie in which she wore a lace-up bikini while simply lounging on her bed, joking with her fans in the caption that she was “mentally at the beach.”