Tom Hanks, Wife Rita Wilson Spotted In L.A. After Being Quarantined In Australia With COVID-19

'They are feeling better each day,' said a representative for the couple.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were spotted by paparazzi in Los Angeles, confirming that they’ve returned to the States after having been quarantined for some time in Australia due to coronavirus, People Magazine reports.

Hanks and Wilson, 63, both seemed to have smiles on their faces as a photographer from the BACKGRID agency snapped them driving through the City of Angels in an SUV, both dressed casually in sunglasses, with Hanks wearing a baseball cap.

That the two were spotted in L.A. means that the pair have entered the next chapter in their brush with the coronavirus pandemic.

As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, back on March 11, Hanks posted on Facebook that he and Rita had both tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Specifically, Hanks wrote that he and Wilson had been experiencing flu-like symptoms, including chills and fever. They decided that it was the right thing to do to get tested for coronavirus.

Hanks’ post even contained an Easter egg of sorts for his fans: Hanks often posts images of lost items, such as hats, gloves, scarves, that he finds in his travels, often with a funny caption. As an apparent nod to his running social media joke, he posted a photo of a medical glove falling out of a trash bin.

At the time, he was the first major celebrity to have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Since then, multiple others have been diagnosed with the illness, including Idris Elba, Floyd Cardoz, and Harvey Weinstein.

As for Hanks, at the time of his diagnosis he was in Australia, working on an upcoming, untitled Baz Luhrmann Elvis Presley movie, in which Hanks plays Presley’s friend and manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Wilson, for her part, was also getting some work done while in the Land Down Under. Wilson is a singer, and had done a couple of concert dates while in the country.

During his recovery, Hanks posted updates about how things were going. Just a few days ago, Hanks and Wilson issued a joint statement.

“Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better,” they wrote at the time. Hanks went on to recommend that his fans practiced social-distancing guidelines and stay at home, reminding readers that that is the best way to stop the spread of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the status of Hanks’ movie project remains unclear. The film is in pre-production, which means that not so much as a single frame of film has been shot. What’s more, movie productions worldwide are shut down until further notice as the world hunkers down and waits out the pandemic.