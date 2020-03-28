Alexa Collins Sizzles In Skintight Black Mini Dress With Plunging Neckline

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins tantalized her Instagram followers with her latest update, a smoking hot picture taken while she went outside to get a bit of fresh air. The picture was snapped in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to the geotag of the post, and Alexa posed on a walkway lined with trees with several large boats visible behind her. The sky was a vibrant blue with not a cloud in sight.

For the shot, Alexa rocked a figure-hugging black mini dress that was so tight it almost appeared to be painted on to her toned physique. The dress was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Alexa made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption. She also identified herself as a partner with the brand in the caption of the post.

The black dress had short sleeves and a scandalously plunging neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Alexa placed one hand in front of her body, lingering just below her chest, drawing even more attention to her ample assets.

The dress hugged her body and ended just a few inches down her legs, exposing plenty of her toned thighs. The fit accentuated her pert derriere, and strings dangling down from the hem of the dress drew the eye to her thighs.

Alexa kept the rest of her look simple, adding a watch and a bag for her stroll outside, but no other jewelry. Her blond locks were swept back into a ponytail for the casual look.

Alexa’s makeup look highlighted her natural beauty, with long lashes and glossy pink lips. She parted her lips slightly as she stared seductively at the camera for the smoking hot snap.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 4,700 likes within just one hour. It also racked up 128 comments from her eager followers, who showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Looking good,” one fan said.

“I need a few minutes of air after seeing this pic!” one fan said, flirtatiously referencing Alexa’s caption.

“You made my day,” another follower added.

“You look amazing in that dress,” one fan commented.

Alexa recently thrilled her fans with a revealing dress that had an entirely different vibe than her latest figure-hugging number. As The Inquisitr reported, Alexa posted a double Instagram update in which she wore a gorgeous maxi dress with a Grecian goddess feel to it. The dress had a plunging neckline and a scandalously high slit, exposing her cleavage as well as her toned legs. She appeared to have added extensions to her long blond locks to get a ponytail that cascaded all the way down to her waist for a dramatic look.