Jade Grobler Sizzles In Skimpy Crochet Crop Top & Denim Shorts On Instagram

South African-Australian model Jade Grobler kept her risqué Instagram feed rolling with a brand new post that showed off her busty assets and killer curves. In the new update uploaded on March 27, the model rocked a skimpy crochet crop top and a pair of denim shorts while she stayed indoors.

In the snap, Jade was sitting on a cushioned white chair inside her home in Australia. She posed with her left hand raised to the back of her head — showing a glimpse of her tattoo and flawless armpits to her fans, as she looked straight into the camera, slightly smiling. Her sun-kissed skin seemed to glow in natural lighting.

The 21-year-old hottie looked casual and sexy in a tiny black crochet crop top that featured a deep neckline, showcasing her ample cleavage. The top had triangle-style cups that had double crochet stitchings to cover her buxom curves, while the rest of the garment had single stitching, showing some skin underneath.

Jade’s toned midsection was on full display between the top and a pair of high-waisted acid-washed denim shorts that hugged her curvy frame. Overall, the sexy ensemble emphasized her hourglass physique.

The Bang Energy elite wore a fresh makeup application that included a sheer foundation, darkened brows, a dusting of blush, and bronzer. She completed her look by applying some pink color on her lips. She accessorized with her usual pendant necklace, and sported her long, blond hair down, parted to the side, and styled straight.

In the caption, Jade wrote something about “ghosts” and what she thinks about it.

Within 15 hours of posting on her feed, the latest update earned over 28,000 likes and more than 380 comments. Many of her fans flocked to the comments section of the post to shower the beauty with compliments about her amazing assets, while some others let her know how beautiful she looked in the photo. Some followers didn’t know how to express themselves with words, choosing instead to drop a combination of emoji.

“I want my phone to be pretty, so I will save your pic, and it will be my new screensaver. Thank you for the beautiful photo,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“You look so gorgeous, Jade! Your caption may not fit your photo, but who cares. All I want to see is you,” another admirer gushed.

“You are gorgeous, and I’m not even exaggerating. To me, you are the hottest girl on the planet,” a third social media user wrote, adding several emoji at the end of the comment.