Katelyn Runck Leaves Little To The Imagination In Fishnet Teddy

Fitness model Katelyn Runck is not letting the current COVID-19 pandemic stop her from sharing sexy content online. In her latest Instagram share, she showed off her fit physique in a fishnet teddy that left little to the imagination.

The beauty’s outfit featured a high neck and high-cut legs, which showed off plenty of skin. The number also featured two small dragon figures that covered a small portion of her breasts.

Katelyn’s post, which can be seen at this link, consisted of two photos that saw her looking stunning in the black number as she posed on a balcony overlooking the ocean. Pink and purple hues filled the sky, creating a dreamy backdrop for the snaps.

In the first picture, Katelyn faced the camera at a slight side angle. The photo captured her body from the knees up. She placed one hand on her hip and her other hand held her hair in a pile on top of her head. She looked out at the landscape while flaunting her voluptuous chest and chiseled abs. Also on display was the sexy curve of her hips.

The second photo showed all of Katelyn’s body, giving her fans a nice look at her muscular legs. She posed with one leg in front of the other, accentuating her hourglass figure. She rested one hand on the balcony railing as she looked at the ocean. Her long hair fall down her back and blew in the wind.

The post was popular among her followers, racking up more than 13,000 likes and 600 comments within an hour of her sharing it.

In the post’s caption, Katelyn referenced dragons while crediting the photographer for his efforts. She also asked her fans to pick a favorite snap.

As usual, many of her fans raved over how sensational she looked in the titillating outfit. Some admirers could not decide on a favorite image.

“Both pictures are a joy to the eyes and a fantastic dream,” one Instagram user said.

“Love them both you are absolutely gorgeous,” a second fan told her.

“Both are beautiful here. You look amazing,” commented a third follower.

“Gorgeous in both, you are unreachable,” a fourth admirer wrote.

Katelyn seems to enjoy showcasing her figure on Instagram. She posts regularly, giving her fans a variety of content that shows her looking fabulous in just about every kind of outfit imaginable. Earlier this week, Katelyn gave her fans an eyeful when she teased her cleavage in a skintight dress.