John Stamos Thrills Fans With Adorable Bedtime Sing-A-Long With Son Billy

The 'Fuller House' star had a Disney-themed jam session with his family.

John Stamos had an adorable family sing-al-long with his wife Caitlin McHugh and their son Billy. The 56-year-old Fuller House star shared a video of himself singing the Disney classic “It’s a Small World” along with his family as they lounged in a king-sized bed while quarantining amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted to Instagram, Stamos and his wife wore Minnie Mouse ears and pajamas as they strummed guitars and sang the famous song to their 1-year-old son, Billy. The diaper-clad toddler seemed more interested in playing with his feet and rolling on the bed than in his parents’ serenade, and at one point he started crying, but the family funfest ended with Billy bursting into laughter.

In the caption to the post, Stamos joked that his “It’s a Small World” family sing-a-long turned into more of a “small disaster.” But in comments to the video, fans raved about the sweet song as they praised Stamos for being so “real.”

“This is so amazing!” one fan wrote. ” You have such a beautiful family [John Stamos]. love how real this is!”

“This is parenting in a nutshell!” another wrote. “Most perfect version of the song I’ve ever heard!”

Other fans revealed they wanted to join in on the Stamos family’s sing-a-long, while others offered some song suggestions.

“In my head, I am jumping head-on to the bed and joining you wearing a Daisy Duck onesie,” one fan wrote.

“You need to do ‘Forever,'” another added, referencing Stamos’ Full House classic performed by his character’s band, Jesse and the Rippers, in the 1990s.

Stamos is a huge Disney fan and memorabilia collector, so it’s not a huge surprise that his song of choice comes from the Walt Disney theme park’s famous boat ride.

In addition to his Instagram music video, Stamos, who owns vintage memorabilia from multiple Disney theme parks, also spread some Disney magic to his Twitter fans.

The actor retweeted a video of him sitting in a retro Dumbo cart he wons from the classic ride at Disneyland, as he read the story “A Kiss Goodnight, ” which was written and illustrated by famed Disney animator Floyd Norman and songwriter Richard Sherman. Stamos also shared a story explaining the book’s title, which was inspired by Walt Disney’s fireworks-filled sendoff to visitors at his famous theme park.

There's magic behind each page. ✨ Enjoy "A Kiss Goodnight," by Disney Legends Floyd Norman and Richard Sherman, read by @JohnStamos. pic.twitter.com/BpjXYngoII — Disney (@Disney) March 26, 2020

Disneyland and Disney World are currently closed due to the health pandemic, but Stamos is a one-man show keeping the magic alive.