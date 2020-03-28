Veronica Bielik Is Smoking Hot In Little Black Dress With Plunging Neckline

Polish bombshell Veronica Bielik kicked off the weekend with a social media share that saw her looking smoking hot in a little black dress. The beauty’s latest Instagram update showed her wearing the sexy number as she posed in her home.

Veronica’s post saw her standing next to a bar with a sleek black top. Behind her, an open book sat on a counter. White cabinets with black doors were also visible in the picture.

The model’s dress featured thin halter-style straps that showed off her shapely shoulders and arms. The neckline, which went almost all the way down to her waistline, also had a thin horizontal strap across the middle, which drew the eye to her cleavage. The dress flared at the hips, accentuating her hourglass shape. The hemline was asymmetrical, coming to a point in the front. A sheer, black layer underneath the dress gave the garment a feminine vibe. She wore black nylons under a pair of thigh-high boots.

The stunner’s makeup looked flawless as she wore a coquettish expression on her face. She framed her eyes with smoky eye shadow, eyeliner and thick lashes. She wore pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a pink shade on her lips. She also wore a pale pink polish on her nails. She accessorized with a silver watch. Her hair was parted on the side and fell in loose waves over her shoulders.

She kept the caption for the post simple with a jester emoji.

The post was an instant hit, garnering over 22,000 likes within an hour of going live.

Hundreds of fans flocked to the comments section to tell Veronica how sexy she looked in the dress.

“You are so beautiful as always Veronica gorgeous eyes beautiful smile,” one admirer told her.

“Wow amazing look and that dress on you looks phenomenal,” a second follower commented.

“You’re super gorgeous in black! Very nice,” gushed a third Instagram user.

“An absolute example of perfect beauty,” wrote a fourth fan.

In an earlier post, Veronica explained her plans during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the caption was written in Polish, a translation from Google Translate revealed that she told her followers that canceled all of her travel plans for the next two months.

While she may not be able to travel, she can still provide sexy content for her followers who are staying home. Earlier in the week, she flaunted her curves in a pair of skintight white jeans and a crop top.