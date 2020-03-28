Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In White Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun

Brunette bombshell Tarsha Whitmore gave her 824,000 Instagram followers something to get excited about with her latest share. The beauty’s post saw her flaunting her curves in a bikini while soaking up the sun.

In the picture, Tarsha posed on a white sandy beach. However, the ocean must have been behind the photographer because no water could be spotted in the snapshot. A row of bushes and other greenery was on a small hill behind her, and two high-rise condominiums were also in the distance.

The pretty model was focal point of the snap in her tiny bikini. The sexy two-piece was white, which made her bronze skin pop. The top had clear straps and triangle cups that exposed plenty of her cleavage and flashed a bit of underboob. The bottoms had a high waistline and nigh-cut legs, accentuating her legs.

Tarsha struck a seductive pose by sitting on her feet with her legs slightly parted. Her toned thighs, along with one bare hip, were prominent as she leaned to one side. She arched her back, flaunting her ample chest and taut abs. The stunner placed one hand on her thigh while her other hand held her windblown hair out of her face.

The Australian-based model sported a pair of reflective aviator sunglasses, which covered most of her face. Not much of her makeup could be seen, although she did wear a bright pink shade on her full lips. She pouted her lips as she looked at camera. She wore her hair down in waves and tossed over one shoulder.

Tarsha kept the post’s caption simple, leaving a yellow heart and star emoji. She did not indicate when the photo was taken.

The update was a popular one, racking in over 9,500 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

Hundreds of her admirers gushed over how stunning she looked in the sizzling snapshot.

“Wow! Looking amazing as always,” raved one admirer.

“A picture of paradise in every way possible,” said a second fan.

Others thanked her for giving them something to distract them.

“Some SUN in this time of turmoil. Aloha be safe,” a third commenter posted.

“Thanks for sharing this beauty,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Tarsha keeps her adoring fans coming back for more with one sultry photo after another. Not too long ago, she flaunted her curves in a shimmery gold mini dress with a plunging neckline while she struck a pose on a staircase.