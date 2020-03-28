‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Ridge Follows Shauna To Vegas, Flo Suspects Sally

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 30 reveal that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will enjoy the fallout of the kissing video. In fact, not only will she take credit, but she will egg on Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) to pursue love with Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will also continue to pretend that she’s dying, but it seems as if Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) may be on to her, per She Knows Soaps.

Monday, March 30 – Quinn Takes Credit

Quinn will admit that she uploaded the kissing video to the digital photo frame. Of course, the clip cost Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) her marriage and Quinn will gloat that she finally brought Brooke down to size.

Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will tell Flo the real reason that she’s leaving town. She has decided to return to Las Vegas despite Flo asking her to stay.

Tuesday, March 31 – Bill Begs Katie

After Katie Logan (Heather Tom) saw the video clip, she shoved Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) away from her. Bill will beg Katie to forgive him. They have a son together, Will Spencer (Finnegan George), and they were planning to get married.

Quinn will tell Ridge that Shauna is on her way back to Vegas. She will encourage him to give their love a chance.

Wednesday, April 1 – Ridge Follows Shauna

Devastated by Brooke’s betrayal, Ridge will make a hasty decision. Shauna’s on her way to Las Vegas and he decides that he wants to see her before she leaves. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will go with Shauna to her hometown.

Katie wants nothing to do with Bill. The soap opera spoilers indicate that she wants to end things between them because this is not the first time that Bill and Brooke have betrayed her in this way. Bill will make a vow to his fiancee and tell her that he will fight for her and their family.

Thursday, April 2 – Sally’s Special Delivery

Sally forces Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz) into an uncomfortable position. The doctor feels conflicted because she knows that the redhead is not dying.

Sally eavesdrops on Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Flo’s conversation. Thereafter, she sends Flo a special delivery.

Friday, April 3 – Flo Interrogates Dr. Escobar

Flo will visit Dr. Escobar and demand some answers. She senses that there’s more to Sally’s illness and wants to know what is really going on.

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) think that the situation between Wyatt, Flo, and Sally is really strange.