‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Friday, March 27: Katie Tells Brooke To ‘Shut Up!’ & Ridge Punches Bill

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, March 27 features Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) holding up the digital photo frame. He asked Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), “What the hell am I looking at?” Everyone was stunned after having seen the video of Brooke and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) making out, per She Knows Soaps. Brooke wanted to explain to Ridge what had happened in private but Katie Logan (Heather Tom) stopped her. She told her sister that she didn’t get to leave and she wanted to hear what Brooke had to say.

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) thought that the footage was self-explanatory, but Katie still had some doubts. She wondered if the video was recent but Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) pointed out Beth’s baby monitor in the background. Shocked, Ridge could not believe that Brooke and Bill would put him and Katie through the same thing again.

Shauna Tells Flo That She’s Leaving

At Flo’s apartment, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) told her daughter that she would be leaving for Las Vegas. Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) wanted to know if her mother’s heart was broken. She thought that she and Shauna would have put down their roots in Los Angeles.

Flo suspected that her mother was running away from Ridge. Shauna told Flo that she would be back for her birthday. She also let her know that she did not think that Brooke was as committed to Ridge as what she was letting on.

RT if these are your emotions watching this argument #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/If7sg3HHM6 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 27, 2020

Katie Blasts Brooke

Katie slammed down her glass and said that she could not do this again. Brooke tried to defend herself by saying that she had been upset by Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and that Bill had tried to comfort her.

Katie told her sister that it looked more like “passion” than compassion to her. She blasted Brooke, “You got caught!” Ridge then threw the digital frame on the ground and smashed it.

Brooke appealed to Katie and told her that Bill still loved and adored her. Katie yelled at Brooke to “Shut up!” and shoved Bill.

Brooke has some explaining to do…#BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/2OP5iIwThc — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 27, 2020

Ridge Punches Bill

The soap opera also showed that Bill tried to defend Brooke. He told the dressmaker that he should take his anger out on him. As he spoke, Ridge edged closer. He wanted Bill to get to the part where he kissed his wife.

Bill told Ridge that he was trying to comfort Brooke and that they got swept up. Ridge punched Bill in the face and then told Brooke that he was done.