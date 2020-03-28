Famed Abbey Road Crossing, Free From Tourists Amid Coronavirus Shutdown, Gets A Much-Needed Paint Job

The famed crossing at Abbey Road in London, a hotspot with tourists looking to see and recreate the famous Beatles album cover, is finally able to get a much-needed paint job as the city shuts down amid the spread of the coronavirus.

As the New York Post’s Page Six reported, a London municipal crew arrived at the crosswalk to repaint white lines that had become cracked and faded over the years. The famed crossing is in front of the Abbey Road Studios where the Beatles recorded their 1969 album Abbey Road, an area that normally has heavy foot traffic.

But with the crowds gone and London officials shutting down the city in the hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus, the crews were able to complete the work without putting a halt to the area’s tourism. A spokesperson for Westminster City Council told the Guardian that the painting touch-ups were much needed, adding that the crews made sure to adhere to recommended practices to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“This is a very busy zebra crossing and we repainted the line markings to ensure visibility and increased safety for drivers and pedestrians. Our contractors follow government advice on limiting the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing and hand washing.”

The report noted that the Abbey Road crossing had been declared a site of national importance by the British government in 2010, meaning it could only be altered with the approval of local authorities.

Britain has instituted a nationwide shutdown in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, taking the advice of medical experts in banning group gatherings and calling on people to remain in their homes as much as possible. This is meant to spread out the transmission of the virus, keeping hospital systems from becoming overwhelmed with victims.

The virus has still struck Britain hard, with both Prince Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson testing positive for COVID-19 this week.

Some members of the Beatles and their families are doing their part to help those affected by the virus. As Page Six reported, George Harrison’s son Dhani announced that the rocker’s foundation is donating $500,000 to the MusiCares Coronavirus Relief Fund and created an “Inner Light Challenge” calling on fans to share their covers of the Beatles song “The Inner Light,” with proceeds going to charity.

The new, brightened look for the famed crossing can be seen on the on the Abbey Road webcam.