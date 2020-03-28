Bianca Taylor Leaves Little To The Imagination In Metallic String Bikini On Instagram

American fitness model Bianca Taylor, who is famous on Instagram for her amazing body and sensual style, recently took to her page and wowed her fans with a very hot bikini pic.

In the snap, which was posted on Friday, March 27, the hottie could be seen rocking a barely-there metallic bikini that allowed her to show off plenty of skin. And as Bianca struck a side pose, she put her pert derriere, small waist, and toned legs on full display. The snap can be viewed on Instagram.

To ramp up the glam, and in keeping with her style, the stunner opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation that rendered her face a perfect matte finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, wore a nude-pink shade of lipstick, nude eyeshadow, lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. The stunner finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

She wore her long and silky, raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her back. To keep it simple, yet sexy, Bianca ditched accessories and jewelry items except for the sexy hoop in her nose which she never takes off.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Los Angeles, California, while in the caption, Bianca asked her fans about the activities they are engaging in during self-isolation. That apart, she tagged her photographer, Daniel Rojas, for acknowledgment and urged her fans to visit her website for training programs and other content.

Within five hours of posting, and as of the writing of this article, the picture has garnered more than 17,000 likes and almost 260 comments in which fans and followers not only praised the stunner for her amazing body and pretty looks but they also enthusiastically posted about their quarantine activities.

“[You are] such a beautiful ray of sunshine! I’ve been working out, reading, doing meditation and Netflix! What about you?” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“What a gorgeous woman! Take care of yourself,” another user chimed in.

“You are such a powerful woman!! I’ve just been spending lots of time in my backyard relaxing, cooking, and organizing my home,” a third follower wrote.

“Jesus, woman! You are so hot!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “gorgeous,” “adorable,” and “absolutely fabulous,” to express their adoration for the Latina beauty.

Aside from her regular fans and followers, the sexy snap was also liked by many other models and fitness trainers. These include Pandora Blue, Vicky Aisha, and Lily Adrianne.