Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Carolina Sizzles In Black & Red Latex: ‘Taste Of Henny’

Rapper Cardi B‘s sister Hennessy Carolina seems to be enjoying her coronavirus induced social distancing by keeping her Instagram followers entertained with a bevy of sexy pictures.

In the image, Hennessy squatted in front of a white background. The 24-year-old wore a skin-tight, sleeveless, black latex one-piece outfit that hugged and barely covered her curvaceous backside. The garment’s neckline wrapped around her neck. The brunette beauty wore a pair of opera length red latex gloves, and she placed one of her cheery colored fingers between her lips, biting down gently in a sensual look. She rested her other red-clad hand on her knee, and matching knee-high, high-heeled red boots, finished off the shiny outfit.

The model’s waist-length hair hung in loose ringlets down her back, hitting the curve of her backside and hanging over her ample chest. Intricate, shimmery eyeshadow drew attention to Hennessy’s closed eyes, which also featured black eyelashes that rested on her cheeks. Strategic highlighter and blush accented her cheekbones, and she wore a neutral lip color on her full lips. She didn’t appear to have any other accessories in the picture.

In the caption, the rapper’s sister used a play on words since her name is also the name of a famous cognac. Instagram users showed Hennessey some love with more than 212,000 hitting the “like” button within the first hour after she shared the smoking hot picture. Plus, almost 2,500 people took the time to leave her a comment in the reply section.

Users peppered the comments with flame emoji, indicating that the look was on fire, and they also liberally posted many hearts showing that they also loved the whole thing. At least one fan compared the look to a popular cartoon rabbit from the 1988 film Who Framed Roger Rabit.

“Okay, very much Jessica rabbit very cute,” noted one follower.

Some others noticed Hennessey’s familial resemblance to her famous sister in the picture.

“Look just like Cardi B in this photo,” another fan wrote, including several red heart eye emoji.

“Oh, babe, you cutting up with this new shape. I LOVE IT,” declared a third along with heart emoji.

“Damn, not just the picture is fire, but the caption was just made for you,” a fourth fan declared.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Hennessy’s famous rapper sister raised eyebrows when she suggested that NBA players got paid to say that they had tested positive for coronavirus because several of them never had symptoms of the illness.