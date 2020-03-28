UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer Exposes Major Skin In Sexy Lingerie

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her fans with a very hot lingerie snap.

In the pic, which was uploaded on Friday, March 27, the stunner could be seen rocking a provocative lingerie set with purple flowers embroidered on the bra. She completed her attire with a pair of nude, high-heeled pumps that gave her legs a more elongated look.

The risque ensemble allowed the hottie to flaunt her enviable abs, taut stomach as well as her never-ending cleavage while she also put her long, sexy legs on full display to titillate her fans.

To pose for the pic, the hottie could be seen lying on her bed and to spice things up, she lifted her legs in the air to show off her perfect calves and lean thighs.

In terms of her beauty looks, Brittney opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. The application featured an ivory foundation, a dark mauve shade of lipstick, matching eyeshadow, a tinge of pink blush, a thick coat of mascara and well-defined eyebrows. She wore her highlighted tresses down and spread it over her bed.

The model tagged her photographer, Johnny Kokoz, in the post for credits. Within seven hours of posting, the snap garnered more than 22,000 likes and 300-plus comments in which fans and followers praised the stunner for her incredible figure and hot looks.

While most of her fans used subtly flirtatious words and phrases to express their admiration for the model, others poured their hearts out by posting explicit comments.

“There’s so much more to you than just a pretty face. You’re an amazing artist, intelligent, adventurous, have a wonderful sense of humor, and an incredible personality. Much love and support for you,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I don’t know about coronavirus but you are gonna kill me,” another one chimed in.

“Dear Lord, take me now and bring me back as a pillow for Brittney Palmer! Amen,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s hot figure.

“Now that’s one smoking hot model! You’re looking gorgeous with that hot body. Take care and stay safe!”

It looks like the stunner is on a sexy-pic posting spree these days. As The Inquisitr earlier reported, only one day ago, Brittney posted a jaw-dropping snap on her timeline in which she could be seen rocking a set of purple bra, panties, and a garter belt.