Donald Trump Refuses To Give Up Control Of $500 Billion ‘Slush Fund’ After Signing Coronavirus Relief Bill

In a 'signing statement,' Trump says that he will take full oversight of loans to business made from a half-trillion pool of cash set aside in the coronavirus bill.

Democrats in the House and Senate agreed to support a $2 trillion coronavirus economic relief package only after a revised version of the bill included strict oversight of a $500 million fund for business loans. They had previously characterized the pool of cash as a “slush fund” because in an original version of the bill, Donald Trump himself could have exercised total control over that money.

The revised bill requires that an independent inspector general, who reports directly to Congress, would oversee how the money from the fund his allocated to businesses around the country. But shortly after signing the bill into law on Friday, Trump issued a statement saying that he would simply ignore the inspector general, and retain control of the fund himself, according to a report by USA Today.

In a signing statement — a rarely used type of document in which a president may express his personal intentions in signing a bill into law — Trump said that he did not “understand” the provision requiring Congressional oversight, and that “my Administration will not treat” the law as requiring the inspector general to submit reports to Congress without first going through him, according to a Politico account.

Democrats had feared that Trump would direct funds to his own businesses, and he has repeatedly declined to say that he would not do so. But whether the signing statement indicated Trump’s intention to grant loans to himself was unclear.

JUST IN: Trump signing statement on coronavirus bill says he'll override a provision requiring the newly created inspector general to report to Congress any time agencies refuse to give him/her requested info.

“It is a big deal,” Danielle Brian of the Project On Government Oversight told USA Today. “I’m hoping that, given the crisis, Congress will realize this is a line that must not be crossed.”

New York Democratic House rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez declared that Trump’s signing statement had instantly “tossed away” Congressional oversight of the “slush fund,” as quoted by Politico. But experts said that presidential signing statements are not legally binding.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shrugged off Trump’s signing statement in an MSNBC interview, quoted by USA Today, saying that for Trump to issue the statement was “not surprising.”

“Congress will exercise its oversight,” Pelosi said in the interview.

According to the Politico report, however, Trump’s attempt to override the key oversight provision of the coronavirus relief bill was in line with his actions during his impeachment hearings and trial, when Trump successfully blocked Congress from obtaining important documents, and interviewing key witnesses.

Trump’s signing statement claims that the requirement in the bill that the $500 billion fund’s inspector general report to Congress is “improper,” according to the Politico account. Instead, Trump said in the statement, only the president should have final say over who receives money from the fund.