‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Elizabeth Hendrickson Welcomes Baby Girl During Coronavirus Pandemic

The Young and the Restless actress Elizabeth Hendrickson gave birth to her and her husband Rob Meder’s first child, a girl, during the coronavirus pandemic, People reported.

The new parents named their daughter Josephine James, and she was born on Friday at 9:22 a.m. The baby tipped the scales at 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and she measured 2o inches long. The soap star said that she and Meder are thrilled to bring their daughter into the world despite the uncertain times. She revealed that to make it through these past few weeks where most of the news has been about COVID-19, social distancing, and shelter in place, that she and her husband chose to focus on the positive.

“Over the past month we simply focused on the things that we could control, and we reminded ourselves how lucky we were and stayed positive,” said Hendrickson.

The Chloe actress also thanked the people who helped her deliver Josephine safely.

“We would like to thank all the nurses, the midwives, and all the staff at UCLA Santa Monica who are at work, putting themselves at risk to be there for us when we need them most. They truly are lifesavers,” the new mom said.

Yesterday, Hendrickson posted a picture of Josephine’s gorgeous nursery, and she revealed that they decided to induce labor because so many hospitals were no longer allowing laboring mothers their support person, so they’d hoped to deliver the baby before that happened. Unfortunately, shortly before arriving at the hospital, the couple got word that Meder wouldn’t be allowed in the room.

Throughout the day, the soap star shared updates on her Instagram story and showed herself having virtual visits with friends through video chats on her computer. Her last clip showed Hendrickson wearing a robe, breathing through a contraction, which she noted was no joke. During the video, a filter kept shooting cupid arrows and hearts showed up on her face.

Hendrickson’s Instagram followers were supportive after she shared her post about heading to the hospital. More than 6,500 hit the “like” button, and over 900 users also took the time to leave her a positive message in the reply section. Many of the actress’s Y&R co-stars, including Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Melissa Ordway (Abby), and so many more chimed in with their support.

“You got this!!! We’re all thinking of you (all 3 of you) and sending you love and happy, healthy well wishes,” Egan wrote.

Currently, Y&R has halted production because of the coronavirus pandemic.