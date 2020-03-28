Sarah Hyland Sports Tiny Black Bikini Top And Cutoff Shorts To Play Couples Challenge Game With Wells Adams

Sarah and Wells closed their eyes and used their fingers to answer questions for the viral TikTok challenge.

Sarah Hyland joked that she and fiancé Wells Adams were the “very poor man’s” Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez after taking on a viral TikTok challenge.

J-Lo and A-Rod helped the popular relationship game really take off earlier this week when they tested their knowledge about one another. As reported by E! News, the “couples challenge” involves having two lovebirds close their eyes and silently answer questions by pointing at one another.

To play the game, Sarah, 29, wore the type of revealing outfit that Wells normally wouldn’t be able to take his eyes off of. It consisted of a pair of high-waisted denim cutoffs and a tiny black bikini top. The latter garment had molded underwire cups and a double strap detail in the center of the bust. Sarah accessorized her outfit with numerous beaded bracelets and a pair of large hoop earrings. She was also sporting a pair of eyeglasses with wire frames.

The Modern Family star was wearing her voluminous brunette waves parted to the side, and she appeared to be bare-faced. Wells, 35, was sitting next to Sarah on a couch. He was a rocking a pair of dark jeans and a “Tacos Save Lives” T-shirt that featured an image of a pixelated taco. Sarah’s dog, Boo, also appeared in the video.

Sarah and Wells were first asked who initiated the first kiss, and they both pointed at Wells. Their next question was who is the first to apologize after a fight, and they disagreed here. Wells used a thumb to point at Sarah, and she made a face before pointing at him.

The couple’s answers matched up on many of the questions. They both agreed that Wells is the funny one and the best cook, as well as the most romantic and the most patient of the pair. They also agreed that he’s grumpier in the morning.

As for Sarah, the couple’s answers matched up when they agreed that she takes longer to get ready in the morning and spends more money. Sarah and Wells also agreed that she’s stubborn and messy.

However, the couple disagreed on who said “I love you” first. In response to this question, they both pointed at themselves. They did the same thing when they were asked who was the bigger social butterfly.

Sarah and Wells pointed at each other when they were asked “who’s the bigger baby when sick.”

Boo kept trying to join the game, so Sarah gave her pooch plenty pets and scratches in between questions.

Sarah’s video was a big hit with her Instagram followers, who rewarded it with over 81,000 likes in the span of a few hours.

“The head tilt after who takes longer to get ready in the morning was just perfect,” one fan wrote.

“When you both sighed at the same time was so cute lol,” another admirer remarked.

“You guys are hilarious and perfect together,” a third fan wrote.