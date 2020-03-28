Charly Jordan Stuns In Lacy Lingerie

Charly Jordan has been keeping her 2.8 million Instagram followers captivated with a variety of new updates, and her newest share was no exception as the blonde posted two new videos in the series. The hottie posed in a white bustier and mesh bottoms in front of an incredible view.

In the first video, Charly perched on tan railings and gave sultry looks for the camera as the videographer panned from side to side. The star of her outfit was a lacy bustier with frayed edging along her cleavage. Moreover, the beauty’s bottoms emulated mesh and had a basic bikini-style cut. She also wore a long-sleeved, black cardigan that she left unbuttoned and brushed to the sides of her torso.

The model wore her hair in a half ponytail and her locks were brushed around her shoulders. Her colorful makeup application included purple eyeshadow, dark mascara, blush, and pink lipstick. She accessorized with multiple gold hoop earrings but no necklace.

Behind Charly was a sweeping view of rolling hills with the ocean in the distance. The clip was taken as the sun was rising or setting, and the golden glow lit up her face as she turned to look to the side.

In the second video, the clip was taken from further away as Charly bent her knees and placed her feet on the fence. She joked in the caption about how long her legs looked, and she had reason to make the remark as she looked especially tall thanks to the camera angles. The video panned from side to side again as the social media sensation gave coy looks.

The update has received over 258,500 likes and many of Charly’s fans headed to the comments section to react to the new share.

“Omg slay it Charly!!” encouraged a supporter.

“Gorgeous!! And i love that set!” gushed a second social media user.

Others focused on the second video.

“How long are your legs?” asked a follower, with the question receiving over 400 likes.

“I know it’s probably the angle, but the second one seems like you really have proper long legs! Stunning as always btw,” declared a fourth admirer.

In addition, the bombshell posted another eye-catching update two days ago and showed off her figure, that time in a blue bikini. Charly shared three pics, and in the first one, she posed on her knees in shallow ocean waters in front of a rock formation. She placed her hands on the straps of her bikini top and gave a sizzling look for the camera. Her bottoms had a low waistline and side straps that fell down her upper thighs.