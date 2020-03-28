Eva Padlock Exposes Skin In A Racy Top And See-Through Bottoms On Instagram

Spanish model Eva Padlock recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her 1.6 million fans with a very hot snapshot.

In the picture, the stunner could be seen rocking a racy, gray crocheted top that she teamed with a pair of see-through bottoms. While the short top allowed the hottie to show off a glimpse of her underboob, the transparent bottoms enabled her to flash her sexy black lace panties.

The model wore a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. The application featured a beige-colored foundation, pink lipstick, a tinge of pink blush, matching eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

She wore her long and silky, brunette tresses down and allowed them to fall over her bare shoulders. In terms of accessories, Eva kept it simple by only opting for a straw hat.

To the delight of her fans, she posted not one, not two but three snaps from the shoot. In the first one, she could be seen standing against the background of a garden. She slightly tilted her head and looked straight into the camera. In the second snap, which was captured indoors, Eva struck an almost similar pose. In the third and final picture, the stunner could be seen standing next to some plants. She tilted her head toward the right side, stared into the camera and flashed a soft smile that melted many hearts.

In the caption, the hottie informed her fans that her risque outfit was from the online retailer, Fashion Nova, adding that her post was also sponsored by the brand.

Within a day of posting, the sexy snap garnered more than 104,000 likes and 2,300-plus comments in which fans and followers not only appreciated the hottie for her incredible looks but they also praised her for her sexy figure.

“Wow!!! How beautiful and precious!!! With you, a quarantine would be magical! Take care of yourself too,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I will never get tired of saying that you are beautiful,” another user chimed in.

“Wonderful snap! You have a fabulous body and you look beautiful as always. Love and kisses,” a third admirer remarked.

“Hello, sexy woman! Please don’t forget to take care of yourself,” a fourth follower wrote.

Some fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “so sexy,” and “what a babe,” to express their admiration for Eva. Meanwhile, other fans opted for a millennial way and praised the hottie by posting countless hearts, kisses, and fire emoji instead of long sentences.