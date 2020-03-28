Niece Waidhofer Sizzles In Very Revealing Monikini

Niece Waidhofer has shared two new Instagram posts today and followed up her first, serious update with a playful and flirty one. The stunning model showed off her bod in a very revealing monokini, an outfit that she dubbed the “boratkini” in the caption.

The hottie posed in front of a sparkling wall and took the selfie with her left hand. She crossed her left leg in front and pointed at her pelvis with a confused expression on her face.

Niece’s swimsuit featured gold chain straps and a low scoop neckline. The middle of the one-piece was held together with a piece of gold hardware that brought attention to her cleavage. The ensemble had a long, thin cutout in the middle of her torso that left her toned abs on show. Plus, the monokini had a very high leg cut that inspired the model to call it a “boratkini” in allusion to the movie Borat and the sling swimsuit that the character sported in the film.

The beauty wore her dark hair up in a high ponytail and left her hair brushed over her left shoulder. She also rocked her signature makeup application that included dark eyeshadow, long lashes, and pink lipstick. Niece accessorized her look with a matching gold chain collar over a black cloth one, and she also wore a gold chain belt that rested high on her hips.

Behind the cutie was a light gray wall that was decorated with glittering lights.

The picture has been well-loved by Niece’s followers so far, and it’s garnered over 36,500 likes in the first hour since it went live. Plus, her loyal fans took to the comments section to comment on her look.

“Straight up perfection right there!” raved an admirer.

“Kinda curious how the cut on the backside is,” wrote a second social media user.

“For gods sake stop!! We need to concentrate on isolation,” joked a supporter.

“That look of total confusion,” observed a fourth fan, punctuating their message with a string of rolling on the floor laughing emoji.

The bombshell took to the social media platform two days ago with another flirty update, that time flaunting her cleavage in a front-tie top. The shirt had half-length sleeves and was a yellow-and-black plaid design. Niece sat on the ground for the snap, and wore what looked like a fanny pack and a pair of black, thigh-high lacy tights. She wore her hair down in a heavy side part and gave a flirty wink and stuck her tongue out.