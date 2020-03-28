‘Killing Eve’s Schedule Brought Forward To Fill ‘The Walking Dead’ Timeslot

With filming being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, AMC chooses to move Season 3 of 'Killing Eve' forward.

With the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic wreaking havoc in regard to filming of TV series and movies, AMC has decided to move the Season 3 premiere of Killing Eve forward in order to fill the spot left by The Walking Dead, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, because of new social distancing requirements to inhibit the spread of COVID-19, the Season 10 finale episode of The Walking Dead has been delayed. As yet, its new release date has not been announced as post-production is currently underway on the episode.

While AMC may not yet have a new premiere date for Season 10, the third season of Killing Eve is complete and ready to go. As a result of this, the network has moved the airdate forward in order to help fill the hole left by The Walking Dead.

Sarah Barnett, the president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, issued the following statement regarding the change of Killing Eve‘s schedule.

“We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now. This season of Killing Eve digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, and Fiona Shaw the results are nothing short of astonishing. We literally couldn’t wait for fans to see it.”

Prior to the change, Killing Eve was expected to air from April 26 but the latest key art has since been altered in order to display the revision.

BBC America

The change will also help fill another Walking Dead hole for the network. The Walking Dead: World Beyond is a new series set in the same universe and was anticipated to air after the Season 10 conclusion of the original TV series. However, with current production delays, this new series also had to be postponed. As yet, it is unclear when World Beyond will air as the present coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen in the U.S.

Season 3 of Killing Eve will focus on Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) as they attempt to live without each other. However, a “shocking and personal death” will set them once again on a “collision course” for each other.

This season will also see a new showrunner. Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead, Apple’s See), will take the helm on the series which sees a new female showrunner join the team each season. Previously, Emerald Fennell headed Season 2 and the series creator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, was in charge of the first season.