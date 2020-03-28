Donald Trump Told Mike Pence Not To Call Governors Who Do Not Act ‘Appreciative’ Of His Coronavirus Response

Two governors of coronavirus hotspot states have not shown him sufficient appreciation, so Trump has put them on a do-not-call list, he says.

Governors in two of the states hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic have both reached out to the federal government for assistance. But at a press briefing on Friday, Donald Trump said that he had instructed Vice President Mike Pence — who heads the White House Coronavirus Task Force — not to call either Governor Jay Inslee of Washington or Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, because neither of them has acted “appreciative” enough toward him, according to a report by CNBC.

“If they don’t treat you right, I don’t call,” the president reportedly said at the briefing.

Trump went on to explain that he believes that governors who do not show sufficient appreciation of him personally are also displaying a lack of appreciation for the efforts of the entire federal government, including the military.

“When they’re not appreciative to me, they’re not appreciative to the Army Corps [of Engineers], they’re not appreciative to FEMA. It’s not right,” Trump said, as quoted by the CNBC report.

The president did not explain why a lack of appreciation toward him would be indistinguishable from inadequate appreciativeness for the Army Corps of Engineers and other agencies. In addition, he referred to Whitmer as the “woman in Michigan” when apparently singling her and Inslee out for the do-not-call list.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

“It doesn’t make any difference what happens,” Trump said, explaining why he had instructed Pence not to call Whitmer or Inslee.

According to real-time numbers published by the population data site Worldometers, Washington has seen 3,700 coronavirus cases and 175 deaths, second-most in the United States behind only runaway leader New York’s 604 fatalities.

Michigan had 3,657 cases with 92 deaths, a fatality total that stood at sixth-highest in the 50 states and six territories.

I love Michigan, one of the reasons we are doing such a GREAT job for them during this horrible Pandemic. Yet your Governor, Gretchen “Half” Whitmer is way in over her ahead, she doesn’t have a clue. Likes blaming everyone for her own ineptitude! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020

Trump was apparently in a combative frame of mind at Friday’s press briefing. In another exchange, he was asked about a reported shortage of ventilator machines — essential equipment for treating the most severely afflicted coronavirus patients — in U.S. hospitals.

Rather than answer the question, however, Trump admonished the reporter, ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl, telling him not to be a “cutie pie.”

Trump had earlier attacked Whitmer in a Fox News interview, claiming that she was somehow unaware of the coronavirus situation in her own state — where hospitals are nearly overwhelmed due to the rapidly climbing number of cases — and saying that “all she does is sit there,” as quoted in a Vox.com report.

Whitmer says that her state has now encountered difficulty in purchasing badly needed medical equipment and supplies, due to the president’s attacks on her.

“Vendors with whom we’ve procured contracts — they’re being told not to send stuff to Michigan,” she said in a Friday interview, quoted by Vox.com.

The U.S. topped 102,000 coronavirus cases on Friday, according to Worldometers data, with a total of 1,607 fatalities.