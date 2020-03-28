Luann de Lesseps Claims ‘RHONY’ Season 12 Is The Best Because Bethenny Frankel Is ‘Not There’

There's no love lost for Luann de Lesseps.

Luann de Lesseps didn’t miss Bethenny Frankel during filming on the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City and believes that the Bravo reality show is much better without her.

During a recent appearance on Rob Shuter’s podcast series, Naughty But Nice, Luann, who has appeared on the Bravo reality series since it began airing in March 2008, explained how the show has improved in the months since Frankel confirmed her exit before revealing that the new season would be the “best season ever.”

“I feel like this season, because [Frankel’s] not there, the women have a place to express themselves and show more of their personality. And I think this is the best season yet. It’s like, Bethenny who? It’s the best season ever!” de Lesseps told Shuter, according to a report shared by Page Six on March 26.

According to Frankel, she believes that Frankel took up a lot of oxygen within the group because she has such a big personality. So, once she removed herself from the show last August, the rest of the women, including Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley, and Leah McSweeney, had more room to breathe and allow their own personalities to shine.

Also during her interview with Shuter, de Lesseps addressed her infamous arrest in December 2017, during which she allegedly kicked and threatened a police officer as she was taken into custody for disorderly conduct. As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City will recall, de Lesseps went to rehab twice in 2018 and quit drinking while on probation. Then, after completing her probation last summer, de Lesseps was seen drinking in the trailer for Season 12.

“I’m no longer on probation. And now I’m in the driver’s seat and I can decide for myself. So I drink on occasion and I’m feeling really good.”

De Lesseps is the latest Real Housewives of New York City cast member to slam Frankel. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ramona Singer took aim at the Skinnygirl mogul during an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this week by suggesting that she and her co-stars were unable to be themselves around Frankel and walked on eggshells when they were around her.

Singer then said that the show has become “very unique” in the months since Frankel quit.

“And listen, we still have our arguments, we still fight, but there’s a bond that’s different. There’s something so special,” she added.