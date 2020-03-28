Krissy Cela Rocks White Sports Bra And Blue Leggings For Grueling Ab Workout On Instagram

British fitness model Krissy Cela challenged her 2 million Instagram followers to complete a grueling ab workout challenge in the most recent post on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a white sports bra and a pair of blue leggings, the brunette beauty started the circuit with a series of mountain climbers. Then she moved on to doing cocoons. The exercise required her to lay on her back face up before she raised her torso for a crunch and brought her knees forward simultaneously.

Single-leg tucks came next which meant that Krissy had to remain in the same position on the floor with her knees raised. She then extended her leg upward before repeating the exercise on the other side.

Heel taps were the final exercise in the circuit. Remaining in the same spot with her back on the floor and knees elevated, Krissy leaned her torso over to one side and reached one hand toward the corresponding heel.

Krissy called the workout the “400 Rep Ab Challenge” in her caption. That’s because she instructed fans to do 20 reps of each of the exercises with “little to no rest” between them for 5 rounds in total. She suggested taking a one-minute-long break in between each round. She also plugged her mobile fitness application Tone And Sculpt app, informing fans that they could find more challenges likes this on the platform.

The post has accumulated more than 25,000 likes as of this writing and more than 700 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, some fans seemed excited about how difficult the workout seemed to be.

“This looks so tough! I’m going to do this tomorrow!!” one person wrote before adding two blue heart emoji to their comment.

“Omg aka how to die. Can’t wait to try it this weekend!” a seocond fan remarked.

Others tagged their workout buddies and some even made plans to do the circuit together via FaceTime.

Another fan praised Krissy’s mindblowing physical fitness.

“On fire! you are killing it!” they wrote.

Krissy is likely used to getting these types of comments under her Instagram posts. She got similar feedback for a previous post in which she showcased a full-body workout while wearing a strappy army-green sports bra and camo-print leggings. Unlike the most recent video series on her Instagram page, this workout included the use of weights and exercises like squat presses, reverse lunges and more.

The post proved popular with Krissy’s fans as it has been liked by over 65,000 Instagram users since its upload. More than 850 users have commented on it.