‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Nick’s Shocking Choice

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview for March 30 through April 3 teases that things heat up in Genoa City. The stakes are higher than ever as Nick and Phyllis finally decide their future — will they or won’t they? Plus, Adam turns up the temperature on Victor when he blackmails his father.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) declares that she and Nick (Joshua Morrow) cannot get back together, and then she notes that they have to think the whole thing through. At this point, they’ve enjoyed a few rolls in the hay together, but every time they both say it isn’t anything real. The last time they tried to have a romantic relationship, it all fell apart when Phyllis testified against Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon (Sharon Case) during the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) trial. Although it hasn’t been that long, since J.T. returned alive and nothing actually happened to the other women, Nick seems to have moved past his anger at Phyllis.

Of course, Nikki is horrified when she realizes that things are heating up between her son and Phyllis. She berates Nick and asks how he could even consider getting involved with her again. While Nick loves his mother, he may not be willing to take her advice on his love life. It looks like Nick and Phyllis may give it another try despite how anybody else feels about their reunion. Phyllis lays it all on the line when she asks Nick if he wants to speed it up or end it all right then and there.

Elsewhere, Adam (Mark Grossman) has the goods on Victor (Eric Braeden), and he’s not afraid to use them. He knows that Victor killed Alyssa’s (Maria DiDomenico) father all those years ago back in Kansas. When Adam confronts Victor, The Mustache maintains that his son has no proof of the supposed bad deed. However, Adam produces an envelope filled with all the details. Then Adam tells Victor that the only thing he has to do is alert the authorities and provide them the proof, and Victor will end up going to prison. Revenge is a dish best served cold, and this one has been several years in the making. After all, Victor framed Adam for a murder he didn’t commit, and Adam ended up spending time in prison away from Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Connor (Judah Mackey) because of it. Now the tables have turned, and Adam is planning to blackmail his father.