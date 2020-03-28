Britney Spears Shares A Throwback Pic From ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’ To Celebrate 20 Years Of The Song

American queen of pop Britney Spears recently took to her Instagram account and took her 23.7 million fans down the memory lane with a throwback, one which became an instant hit.

The snapshot was from Britney’s superhit song “Oops!… I Did It Again,” which was released exactly 20 years ago on March 27, 2000, when the singer was only 18 years of age.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen dressed up in a red patent leather jumpsuit while wearing a full face of makeup. She could be seen crossing her hands over her chest, flashing a small smile and looking away from the camera.

Britney added a long caption with the photo in which she recalled the filming of the music video, stating that is it unbelievable how 20 years went by so fast. The stunner added that even though her attire made her feel ‘freaking’ hot, she really enjoyed the choreography.

Referencing the futuristic music video in which Britney showed off her perfect dance moves with a group of dancers on Mars, she jokingly wrote that she wished she was on the red planet at the moment instead of practicing self-quarantine at home. In the end, the “Toxic” songstress thanked her fans for showing immense support for the song.

Within an hour of going live, the post racked up more than 321,000 likes, while fans rushed to award the snap with more than 12,000 comments in which they not only praised the singer for her hotness but also thanked her for sharing such a memorable picture.

“I remember on MTV the making of this video! You’re still my everything!!” one of her ardent supporters commented on the snap.

“Britney, you are an angel sent from heaven! Please, come back to Ireland so I can see you one more time. I love you so much,” another user chimed in.

“You and your music changed our lives forever! Thank you! LOVE YOU!!” a third fan wrote.

“We would love to see a 2020 tribute video of this song 20 years later [smile emoji]. Play with our hearts again, please!” a fourth admirer requested.

Other fans used words and phrases like “legend forever,” “you made history,” and “iconic,” to appreciate the Grammy-winning artist.

According to an article by Fox News, ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’ was directed by famous director Nigel Dick, while the music video was shot in Universal City, California. The article further added that the track not only reached No.9 on the Billboard Hot 100 but it was also nominated for a Grammy in 2001 for the best female pop vocal performance as well as the best pop vocal album.