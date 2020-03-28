Amazon Delivery Man Spotted Spitting On A Package, Gets Caught On Ring Cam

An Amazon delivery man was caught on Ring cam spitting on someone’s package. The vile video has since gone viral. TMZ reports that the man in question was also shown using his hand to smear his spit across the surface of the cardboard box.

Spitting on someone else’s property is always frowned upon, but it is a particularly reprehensible act right now due to the current coronavirus pandemic. As if it wasn’t bad enough that this man spits on the box, he also wiped the excess saliva off of his mouth and put enough of it on the package that it left a damp spot. The customer took a photo of the image, highlighting the wet marks.

The incident in question occurred at a duplex residence in the Hancock Park area of Los Angeles.

When contacted over the despicable occurrence, Amazon noted that the delivery driver was from a third-party service and issued a statement saying they were “aggressively investigating” the situation and reassuring their customers that his actions were not “representative of drivers who deliver for Amazon.”

“If it truly was a malicious act by the driver, we will be sure he is held accountable, up through and including law enforcement action.”

On social media, hundreds of people were outraged by the man’s actions, although some were more willing to give him the benefit of the doubt. A few Twitter users thought it looked like he was merely wiping something off the box by using his spit, but others weren’t convinced. The majority of folks felt the man should be arrested.

The video does show the man spitting in his hand and wiping it on the box, but it’s not evident if he did it to be harmful or if he wasn’t thinking about his actions and was only trying to clean something off of the box. After he finished, he took a photo with his phone to confirm he had delivered the package, as is standard.

Amazon Delivery Guy Spits on Package, Caught on Video pic.twitter.com/vE5YeqPJNH — Catchy (@sherri40123717) March 27, 2020

“Disgusting. We should all be coming together to do everything in our power to protect everyone,” wrote one person.

“I don’t trust anyone in anything, I’m done with people now in days. I have to find me a dog and do everything my self….. And pls Get his name and smear it on the internet here. Plus criminal charges,” tweeted another user.

The Inquisitr recently reported on a similar incident occurring at a Pennsylvania grocery store where a woman coughed all over the produce section, forcing employees to discard approximately $35,000 worth of food. Criminal charges are being pursued against the woman.