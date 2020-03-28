New York City Nurses Photographed Wearing Trash Bags After Running Out Of Protective Gear

Images of nurses making do with trash bags as hospital gowns went viral.

An assortment of photos have gone viral featuring nurses from Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, New York who appeared to be wearing trash bags after having reportedly run out of personal protective gear. The photos in question have raised a lot of questions as to why staff members have not been given adequate resources to protect themselves during the outbreak of the coronavirus, according to Today.

The photos in question have featured nurses using trash bags not only as gowns, but as gloves, masks and face shields. Some of these photos have since been deleted while others continue to circulate on social media.

In one particular viral photo, three nurses pose together, each of them wearing a black trash bag over their scrubs. Each of the nurses faces is concealed as they wear masks and protective facial gear, one of them holding a box of Hefty garbage bags. The photo made its way through Twitter.

“NO MORE GOWNS IN THE WHOLE HOSPITAL Mount Sinai West, NO MORE MASKS AND REUSING THE DISPOSABLE ONES…NURSES FIGURING IT OUT DURING COVID-19 CRISIS…#innovativenurses #myheroes #heftytotherescue,” the tweet reads.

Lucia Lee, the senior director of media for the Mount Sinai Health System, addressed concerns regarding the viral photo, emphasizing that if a staff member does not have adequate and save protective gear they will not be required to treat patients.

“When it comes to staff wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), the facts are very clear: We always provide all our staff with the critically important PPE they need to safely do their job. If an individual does not have their proper PPE, they do not go on the floor, period. Any suggestion otherwise is simply not accurate,” she said in a public statement.

While Lee was able to assure that hospital staff currently has enough protective gear to keep their staff members safe, she did not promise that staff would not require assistance in the near future. She emphasized that in the weeks ahead the hospital will require increased support to accomplish their vital work.

Renatt Brodsky, the director of media and public relations for Mount Sinai, also commented upon the viral and very controversial photos. He emphasized that while the photos showing the nurses wearing trash bags as hospital gowns were indeed troubling, they did not necessarily properly represent factual information. He also insisted that no nurse at the hospital was being forced to go out onto the field without being properly equipped.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, New York City has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic and in fact is home to more than half o3f the nation’s confirmed cases.