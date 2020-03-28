Netflix Series ‘My Secret Terrius’ Appears To Predict Coronavirus Pandemic

'My Secret Terrius' appears to accurately describe COVID-19 even though it was released two years ago.

A new viral video doing the rounds focuses on a Netflix series called My Secret Terrius and appears to accurately predict the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic now sweeping the globe, according to Metro.

My Secret Terrius is a Korean TV series released two years ago about a secret service agent that “detaches himself from the world after a failed operation” and then attempts to discover the secrets behind his neighbor’s recent death. During the final episode of the first season, attention is drawn to a virus outbreak that bears a striking resemblance to what is currently going on in the world — particularly to those interested in conspiracy theories.

In the series, a new strain of the coronavirus is identified and is described as having being mutated in order to be used as a biological weapon. As a result of this, the mortality rate in the show is considered to be more than 90 percent.

“What’s more serious,” one of the characters says.

“Is that the coronavirus has an incubation period of two to 14 days. The virus was manipulated to attack the lungs directly within just five minutes of being exposed.”

The episode also explains that there is no cure for this virus and children are later shown being instructed on correct handwashing procedures, something that is prevalent today in the real world.

Many viewers took to social media in order to draw attention to the similarities between the TV series on Netflix and today’s current coronavirus outbreak.

“Coincidence or conspiracy theory come true?” one viewer asked on Twitter.

MBC TV

While this all seems very convincing in the current climate, as 10 Daily points out, there are some inaccuracies regarding the Netflix series and the current coronavirus outbreak. Namely, they point out that coronavirus is a term given to a broad range of viruses, many of which existed prior to the current COVID-19 strain. While SARS (Severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome) belong to the coronavirus family and are considered particularly dangerous, the common cold is also another particular strain.

COVID-19 is currently considered to be a severe threat to the world due to it being a new virus and with most having no developed immunity to it. A vaccine is currently in development but it will be at least 18 months before it is available commercially. In light of this, once a vaccine does become accessible, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the novel strain of the coronavirus could merely become a seasonal disease.

For those wishing to see the comparison between the mutant coronavirus in My Secret Terrius and COVID-19, a quick search for the Netflix series on Twitter will produce the video content.