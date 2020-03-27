Ainsley Rodriguez Rocks Thong Bikini For New Booty Focused Workout On Instagram

Ainsley Rodriguez turned up the heat on her Instagram page on Friday when she posted a video series where she powered through a lower body workout while wearing an eye-catching thong bikini. The Miami-based fitness model flattering two-piece swimsuit featured a bright yellow bandeau top and a multi-colored striped pair of briefs. Ainsley wore her dark locks up in a sleek ponytail and added a cute touch to the series by matching the color the exercise band she used in the videos to her top.

She started the workout on her hands and knees at the edge of an outdoor pool. Wrapping one end of the exercise band around her ankle and the other around the sole of her foot, Ainsley then raised that leg and crossed it over her opposite ankle.

In the second video, she completed a set of lateral step-outs with the band around her ankles. She used it in the same position during the third clip which saw her combine squats and reverse lunges. And finally, in the fourth video of the series, she ended the circuit with a set of curtsy lunges. This exercise required her to take large diagonal steps backward before bending her knees and lowering her body.

In her caption, Ainsley recommended doing each exercise for about 50 seconds on both sides and suggested 10-second breaks in between them. She also warned fans not to underestimate the difficulty of resistance band exercises and confessed that she had struggled to complete them herself.

The post has been liked over 21,000 times and more than 700 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments section, Ainsley received lots of compliments from her fans.

“Yaaaas girl!!!! Ps. Love that bikini! The bottoms are super cute!” one person wrote before including a red heart emoji in their comment.

Others vouched for the effectiveness of the workout.

“Just did this one! Fire!!!!!!!! Thank you for posting!! Always love your workouts!!!” a second Instagram user added.

“Great form nice music and nice bikini to go with it. I guess you can say “Package deal” you have everything going for you,” a third Instagram user commented.

“Amazing workouts looking Absolutely gorgeous as always, a fourth remarked before adding three fire emoji to their comment.

Ainsley rocked a skimpy bikini in her last workout video as well. In an Instagram post from three days ago, she sported a minuscule orange two-piece for a resistance band circuit that included squats, glute bridges and more.

The post has been liked close to 40,000 times as of this writing and more than 1,200 Instagram users have commented on it.