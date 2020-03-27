Lily Adrianne Rocks Magenta Lingerie To Show Off Her Amazing Figure: ‘Quarantine And Chill?’

Instagram model Lily Adrianne recently took to her page and wowed her 1.6 million fans with a hot lingerie snapshot.

In the picture, which was uploaded on Friday, March 27, the model could be seen rocking a magenta-colored lingerie set. For the picture, she could be seen lying on her stomach atop her bed. As a result, she put her pert derriere and a glimpse of her sexy legs on full display. That’s not all but the hottie also flashed some sideboob to tease her fans.

In terms of her beauty looks, Lily stayed true to form and opted for a full face of makeup. Considering the bright color of her lingerie, however, she opted for subtle shades. The application featured a beige foundation that gave her face a perfect matte finish. She opted for a nude shade of lipstick, a tinge of pink blush, a thin coat of mascara and well-defined eyebrows. Finally, the stunner wore her raven-colored tresses down to pull off a very sexy look.

To strike a pose, the hottie kept a hand under her cheek, tilted her head, stared right into the camera and slightly puckered her lips. In the caption, she asked her fans if they would like to visit her house and chill with her during the quarantine.

The room where the snap was captured was filled with natural light because of which the hottie’s skin looked flawless.

Within four hours of going live, and as of the writing of this article, the snap has garnered more than 34,000 likes. What’s more, fans also awarded the picture with close to a thousand comments in which they not only praised the stunner for her beautiful looks but they also appreciated her sexy body.

“I would love to visit you but I am practicing social distancing,” one of her fans replied to the caption.

“As long as it’s quarantine and chill with someone like you, I won’t mind taking the risk [laugh emoji],” another user jokingly wrote.

“I had been so bored but this picture made my day. Thanks for sharing your sexiness with the world, you beautiful angel,” a third follower remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer praised the hottie for her beautiful physique.

“What a hot and gorgeous body you have. Simply wow!” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “so cute,” “the best,” and “wifey material,” to express their admiration for the Kiwi beauty.

Apart from her regular followers, many other models and IG influencers also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support. These include American fitness model Bianca Taylor and Bethany Lily April.