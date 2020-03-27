Kelly Clarkson Shares Rare Photo Of Son Remy Blackstock: ‘My Little Engineer’

Kelly Clarkson delighted her fans earlier today with a rare shot of her son, Remington Alexander Blackstock, playing with his toys. Usually, the singer uses her Instagram page to promote her talk show as well as The Voice, where she serves as a judge — but in this time of quarantine, the 37-year-old has been spending a lot of time with family and luckily for fans, she posted a sweet photo of her youngest child today.

The adorable new photo showed the 3-year-old sitting at a kitchen table with a big smile on his face. The cutie looked like a spitting image of his famous mother, wearing his short, blond locks swept across his forehead. He appeared to be having a casual day with his family at their home in Montana and he was still wearing his adorable pajamas that had a black and red buffalo check pattern on them as well as a cute little penguin on the upper left hand corner.

He stood proudly with his little creation sitting on the wooden table. The masterpiece was made out of various plastic pieces including two wheels and the little figure looked very similar to a person. It can be assumed that he was aiming for the creation to be human-like when he started his project in the first place. In the caption of the post, Clarkson proudly called her son her “little engineer” and added a red heart emoji to the end of her words. She also hash-tagged his name in the caption as well.

In only an hour of the post going live on her page, it’s earned the mother of two plenty of attention from her 4.8 million followers with over 32,000 likes in addition to well over 400 comments. Many of the “Since U Been Gone” singer’s fans commented on the photo to let her know that her son is incredibly cute while countless others pointed out the resemblance between him and his famous mother.

“Hello from Canada! Love you Kelly. Cute! Love the plaid,” one fan wrote, adding a single red heart emoji.

“Someome has your same face. Love it love you. Hope you are safe. Thanks for sharing Montana with us Kelly,” a second admirer wrote.

“We have those toys and we love them! So good for the imagination! What a cutie! Be safe,” one more added.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the brunette beauty got real about the COVID-19 epidemic, posting a video of herself drinking Baileys in the bathtub while she hid out from her kiddos. She songstress looked cozy in an oversized sweatshirt, going totally makeup free in the shot.