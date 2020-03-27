Two Young New Yorkers Gather 1,300 Volunteers To Deliver Groceries To The Elderly During Coronavirus

Two young New Yorkers started an incredible organization called Invisible Hands which provides comfort and groceries to the elderly stuck inside due to the pandemic.

Two young New Yorkers recently started an incredible organization they have named Invisible Hands which is working to deliver both comfort and groceries to the elderly who are not able to leave their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic. The two men are 20-year-old Liam Elkind and his friend Simone Policano, both of whom are looking out for the vulnerable members of their community, according to Tank’s Good News.

New York has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus. In fact, more than half of the nations cases of this virus exist there. As a result, citizens have been instructed to stay home and practice social distancing. Because the elderly are considered to be particularly vulnerable to the pandemic, they have been told to stay inside.

Elkind and Policano wanted to find a way to get the elderly the basic necessities they need without them having to be exposed to germs by visiting their local pharmacies and supermarkets. They began by issuing a call out for volunteers on Facebook. In order to qualify as a volunteer, one would have to be healthy themselves, not have traveled outside of the United States for at least two weeks, and not have been around anyone that exhibits symptoms of COVID-19.

Essentially what these volunteers do is take grocery orders from the elderly as well as pick up any medications they might need. They wear gloves while shopping and sanitize everything they collect. They then deliver the items personally. Perhaps most importantly, they take the time to chat with the elderly individuals whom they are delivering food to, all the while staying a safe distance away from them.

Elkind was inspired by his father, a doctor, whom he has seen put his life on the line in an effort to save other people during these trying times. He figured that by purchasing and delivering groceries he could also do his part in helping others.

“I figured, OK, I can go buy some groceries. That I can do. This is one of those times when I remember that New York is such a small town, and people are willing to look out for one another and have each other’s back,” he said.

Before long his list of volunteers had grown exponentially and Elkind started a website where the elderly can sign up to receive food deliveries.

